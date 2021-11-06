In a lot of ways, it’s easier to be a grandparent than a parent. OK, in all ways it’s easier to be a grandparent than a parent.
Us grandparents can shake ‘em up, sugar ‘em up, do only fun stuff, then send them home. Parents can’t do that.
Parents have to make sure you eat your vegetables, do your homework, and get to bed at a reasonable hour. Us grandparents can take you to the fast food place your parents would never allow you to go to and then get forgiveness for it later. No problem.
Parents might have to yell at you a million times to get you out of bed in the morning on a school day only for you to declare that what they have prepared is not what you wanted for breakfast. Us grandparents get to wake you gently on the weekends or on vacation and prepare whatever it is that you wanted for breakfast that day.
Parents have to make sure you have your cleats, your water bottle, and the right jersey. Grandparents get to show up at the last minute, watch your big hit but then head to their own house when you cry all the way home because you lost the game.
Yes, grandparenting may be the best gig out there. It’s not that we don’t care who wins the game or if you get to play or not. We do. It’s just that we get to see the big picture.
We get to see your progression, how you grow and develop. Not being there every minute of every day, we see your growth in increments. That makes it easier to see how far you’ve come.
It’s that big picture thing. You don’t have to be the best player on the team. You don’t have to bat cleanup, be the one picked to take the last shot, or even be the first person picked up for a pickup game. We get that.
You just have to be the best you. We take great joy in just seeing you compete, maybe getting better each time you go out. We like the fact that you are having fun, working hard, being with your friends — even if your playing time isn’t what your parents think it should be. We get that.
Even the officiating is better. Goodness knows I’ve yelled at game officials, referees and umpires and chair judges, but you know what, when winning or losing is a little less important, that officiating gets a lot better. We even see how a call could have gone either way.
Unfortunately, that isn’t the case much anymore. I listen as young parents spend their sideline time yelling at the officials. And it seems that the younger the kid, the more vocal are the parents. Abuse of officials is at an all-time high. Many have to have a police escort to leave a game after it is over — for a T-Ball game!
It has gotten so bad that one soccer program in Knoxville has had a 50% reduction in the number of officials that they need, simply because those officials got tired of being verbally, and sometimes physically abused.
Look around at our local high school football association (which I happen to know is one of the best around) and you see a lot of older officials. Younger people just aren’t getting into it anymore.
I was at an elementary basketball game last week where the officials were old, grey-headed guys. One of them had retired from officiating but came back out because he was needed.
Folks, back off on the officials. We need them. We can’t play without them. You may think they’re biased against your team but this old grandpa is here to tell you that they are not, especially in youth sports. They couldn’t care less who wins any one game — they just want to make sure the game is safe and fair.
And isn’t that what all of us want?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.