In my lifetime, there was a time when football helmets didn’t have facemasks. I can barely remember it, but I know when I got my first football helmet, before I started playing youth football, it had a clear plastic facemask and was something of a novelty item.
Thank goodness everything about the game of football has gotten better. I have seen concussions as something you shook off change to where we now know that they can be life-threatening events with horrible consequences. I shudder at the thought of some of the advice we gave in my earliest professional days. But we’re better now.
In my lifetime, I have seen sports medicine go from hot tubs and analgesic balm to high technology and evidence-based practices. But we’re still taping ankles, pretty much the same way.
In my lifetime, I’ve seen backpacks go from bulky canvas to featherweight nylon. My first backpack was a Boy Scout issue with a wooden frame that I made myself. My current backpack, which isn’t the latest and greatest but good nonetheless, is aluminum and nylon and weighs nothing.
Same for my sleeping bag. I use a three-season bag that can be comfortable in winter with the addition of clothing and which can be used if it gets wet. If my first sleeping bag got wet, it was useless for days.
My boots are Gore-Tex and sturdy. I once hiked the portion of the Appalachian Trail inside the Smokies in canvas Converse All-Stars. And a friend started that trip — we were 12-years-old — with an iron skillet and a fishing rod.
And speaking of which, in my lifetime, I’ve seen basketball shoes going from those same canvas Converse All-Stars to Air Jordans and beyond.
I’ve seen rule changes in basketball where dunking was made illegal, and then later it was embraced as part of the show.
I’ve seen girls basketball go from a 3-on-3 half-court game to a full-court game. That half-court game was a thing until I was in college because regular, 5-on-5 basketball was supposedly too strenuous for girls. Hard to believe now how wrong we were.
In my lifetime, I’ve seen the polio epidemic. It was scary but mostly because of the iron lungs that some children were forced to live their lives in.
I have had more of a chance to be scared this time. I was just a kid then but those iron lung things were the items of nightmares. Still, I’ve had friends and family members die of COVID-19. I’ve probably preached enough on that sermon, so I’ll move on.
In my lifetime, I’ve seen Jim Crow America. I can remember separate facilities for non-whites. Separate bathrooms, separate water fountains, separate entrances to stores, separate seating sections at events.
Us kids were all thrilled when schools were integrated when I was in the seventh grade because it meant that we got to go to school with our friends who happened to be a different skin color. And we got to play on the same sports teams.
Old people talk about the Good Ol’ Days. Were they? Certainly parts of life then were simpler, maybe easier. But I would never go back.
Look around. Embrace the world as it is today. Love one another. Take care of the environment. Take care of each other. This is the best of times. Have a happy new year. I’m sure you’re like me and ready to put 2020 behind you.
