I have been in Nashville this week on business with the state legislature. Yes, I was there on Monday night when the tornado came through. I was several blocks from downtown and only heard some thunder.
The next morning, friends and family that knew I was in Nashville sent me text messages asking “Are you OK?” At first, I didn’t know what they were talking about. I was oblivious to it all. Soon enough, though, I found out about the death and devastation.
I had slept through it all and had no idea. I have friends in the areas most affected and they are all OK and largely unscathed. I had relatives less than a mile from the path that the tornado took through east Nashville. The storm woke them up and the quickly retreated to their laundry room, the one room in the house without windows.
They can verify that when people say it sounded like a train roaring through the house, they know what they’re talking about. It was a scary, sleepless night. But they’re safe and it appears their house is undamaged.
Many, many weren’t so fortunate. As I drove home Wednesday on I-40, I was witness to the destruction. Entire factories in rubble. Homes leveled. And that was just what was along the interstate. Traffic was massive. I’ve since learned that a lot of those were folks streaming into the area to help.
I saw no less than a hundred utility trucks coming in. The exit ramp at the Mt. Juliet exit on 40-West was backed up a couple of miles as cars were trying to get into that area. I saw the news reports and helicopter views. They can’t do it justice. It was carnage, really.
You can’t help but feel blessed to be safe from harm. You also can’t help but feel sad for those that weren’t so fortunate.
When disasters arrive, the question always comes up, should our games go on. It was asked after the twin towers came down on 9/11. It was asked when earthquakes hit northern California and more recently when fires destroyed wide swaths of the state.
It was asked when Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana. It is not the wrong question to ask. Our games pale in comparison to the loss of lives and property. They are totally unimportant in the face of death and destruction.
But our games are also the face of hope. It is not disrespectful to want to get your life back to as close to normal as you can after experiencing a disaster.
Our children don’t feel the overwhelming sadness related to such events. It’s not that they lack compassion — they just don’t understand the collective despair. It isn’t our job to simply protect them from that grief, but it is our job to help them understand disaster within the context of their own lives.
It isn’t lack of respect to want to play those games. There are a lot of high school teams still playing basketball, with the state tournament just around the corner. They should all keep playing, keep dreaming, keep competing.
Should they suspend play? Definitely not. I believe you honor the lives lost and property destroyed by continuing on, not ignoring the tragedies around but also not forgetting that these are kids. Our obligation is to teach them the lessons inherent to a tragedy like that — hope, faith, compassion.
So, let the games continue.
