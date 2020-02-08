You’ve heard before that I have grandkids. Seven of them, to be exact. Each of them is unique and special and, just like your grandchildren, are the grandest thing ever.
All of mine except the newborn are involved in sports. We’ve got them all over the place — track, flag football, soccer, basketball, cross country. We’ve been in dance, gymnastics and volleyball. Several are big hikers and backpackers. Some of them have shown real talent on the climbing wall.
The 6-year-old really wants to play football and will likely be pretty good one day. He did not like T-ball and soccer — just seemed like too much running. Another used to think hiking was just walking, but now he loves it.
When my own children were growing up, one of my rules was that you had to play something. In hindsight, it was pretty healthy that we let them play anything they wanted to — softball, baseball, soccer, gymnastics, basketball — and then ultimately the sports that they both seemed most suited for, volleyball and football.
I allowed my son to start football at age 9, knowing already football would likely be the sport he would ultimately wind up focusing on. He was always big, towering over most of his friends. Football was also huge in his family — most of his male relatives played.
I was a bit reluctant to start him off at 9. You hear about kids burning out from starting too young. But he loved the game then and loves the game now. He played through college and then coached at the high school level until his real job and his family became too much to do it all. I shouldn’t have worried about him burning out. Such was his love for the game.
I always thought my daughter would be a basketball player. She is tall and could jump out of the gym. She also played softball but during her sophomore year of high school, discovered volleyball, fell in love with the game, and the rest is history.
Just last week, I was talking with a fellow I know who was coaching a Parks & Rec basketball team. His team had just lost by a rather lopsided score. They had trouble finding the basket. He was a bit disappointed. I hope I helped him understand that it was OK.
You see, it isn’t important at all that you win or lose a game when it comes to youth sports. What is important is kids are moving, getting better, and having fun. Another parent of a player and I had a discussion and she was talking about how intense the feeling was when her own kids were out there playing.
I told her (for me, anyway) it is a totally different experience as a grandparent. I am much more relaxed as a grandparent than I ever was as a parent. And that’s probably a huge understatement. I was pretty intense when my kids were playing.
But as a grandparent, all I want is for them to do good and be happy, enjoying the game and enjoying the movement. Oh sure, I like it when they win but I can also fully appreciate a great performance by someone on the other team.
Kids need to move. It doesn’t matter where, when, or how. Games and sports give some structure and purpose to our movement, we know that. Being on a team can be tons of fun. But nobody’s athletic career, at 6, 8, 10 or 12 will be determined by their performance at that age.
Allow your children to enjoy their sports participation and most definitely let them play anything and everything. By doing that, they will develop true athleticism, they will find joy in sports, and they will become more active and successful adults.
