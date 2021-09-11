“It’s never the wrong time to do the right thing.”
I’m not sure who to attribute that quote to, but I have been using it since my own children were babies. But that is hard! It might not be convenient. It might not be easy. It might even hurt somebody. But it’s never wrong.
This week, I saw something that proves that point. I watched a tennis player call their own serve out, after their opponent had hit the return out. In other words, the player serving had won the point.
“I believe that serve was out.” It was. His opponent agreed. He served again and missed it. Double fault. Which means his opponent won that point and then ultimately that game.
Making it even more profound was that it was match point, which means with that point, he would have won that game and the whole match. Game over. Nope. Didn’t happen that way.
Was it the wrong thing to do? No. A worthy opponent wants to win honestly. He could have taken the point and walked away the winner of the match. That never crossed his mind.
I must tell you that he went on to win the next game and the match but that shouldn’t take away from his story. It was an admirable thing to do.
How hard must that be! Maybe it’s a bit unique to tennis, where you basically referee your own games, but it’s still pretty rare to give up the winning point.
Imagine a baseball player without a home plate umpire. Calling their own balls and strikes. “I believe that was a ball” says the pitcher. “I must disagree, it most surely must have been a strike” says the hitter.
Or a soccer player that calls a hand ball on themselves. That would never happen. One of my problems with World Cup soccer is the flailing around like they have been shot any time they are bumped. It seems to be a part of the game these days.
I can be sort of entertaining to watch a sporting event with it. Besides being able to read lips pretty well (I can tell you what the coach is saying), I can pretty well peg the injury and the severity. Such is the case when you’ve watched literally thousands of games of one type or another, always watching out for injuries.
Someone comes off the court or field cradling their arm in front of them — that’s usually a broken clavicle (collarbone). Several people jump up and try and land in the same place but one of them goes down — look first for a sprained ankle.
There are a lot of injuries where you know pretty much what you are dealing with if you know the mechanism of the injury. Land on the tip of your shoulder — probably sprained your AC (Acromio-Clavicular) joint. Or if they go down hard and don’t move — you know it’s bad.
So when someone goes down and rolls around and thrashes about when you just saw them get bumped in a way that most 3 year olds would bounce up from — there’s likely no real injury. Real injuries behave differently.
To me, it’s all about integrity. And character. It takes guts to admit the truth and reverse a call that goes against you.
That tennis player that I mentioned earlier?
That’s integrity. That’s character. That’s honor.
