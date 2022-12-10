What do you do on a rainy day?
We’ve had a lot of rain this week. One day, a friend of mine looked at my truck and asked, “Where’s your bike?” He knows that it was a day on which I usually ride.
Huh-uh. Too cold. Too wet. Oh, I used to. Not too long ago, there wasn’t much that would keep me off the bike. I mean, if it was pouring down hard, I wouldn’t ride. My buddy Steve and I had a saying, “Are you riding or are you hiding?”
Well, if it’s pouring down rain, “I’m hiding, not riding.” Maybe I’m not as tough as I used to be. Or maybe I’m a bit smarter.
Same with the cold. I rode a bike at 7 degrees one time. I guess just to prove I could. My friends and I used to regularly ride when it was in the teens and twenties. Not so much anymore. But with the right clothing, you can tolerate just about any temperature.
Layers are essential. You don’t want to overdress — wet from the inside from sweat is a big problem. Steve’s general rule for biking in the cold is that we should all be cold when we leave the parking lot. That gives you some room to warm up as you ride and not break a sweat.
Breaking a sweat in really cold weather on a bike can be a bad thing. Not so bad if you’re a runner but on a bike, the next downhill can be quite painful.
Running in the cold is quite doable. Running in the rain is another level. A walk in the spring rain is a thing of bliss, but a walk in a January downpour can be dangerous.
So, what do you do to maintain your fitness when it’s raining? Or really cold? A lot of people will head to Foothills Mall and walk. They seem to accommodate walkers quite willingly. I’m sure they hope that some of those walkers drop in and buy something.
Too many do nothing, allowing inclement weather to be their excuse for not exercising. You shouldn’t really be looking for excuses. Exercising is in the ballpark of importance as air and water.
Well, it is to me. You might live without exercise, but you won’t thrive nor live long.
If you want to live long and be healthy in your senior years, you will exercise. I’ve said that many times before. It’s physics — a body in motion tends to stay in motion. Sir Isaac Newton had something else in mind, but I think it applies to the human existence.
We are blessed with numerous gyms where, for an often reasonable fee, you can have a plethora of machines and equipment to get your workout in. And they’re all indoors.
If you want to, you can exercise anywhere. I’ve gotten pretty good workouts in a hotel room. Burpees, sit-ups, pushups, jumping jacks, lunges, air squats. The list goes on.
It just makes sense that if it is fun, you’re going to be more diligent. But sometimes exercise and fitness just aren’t very much fun.
That has to be OK.
Otherwise you’ll go back to Plan B: Doing nothing. Excuses abounding.
So, if it’s raining outside, stay with Plan A — exercise where you can. It may not be your favorite place but it will pay off in the long run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.