Let me set the record straight: I am not retired. I’m still working full time. I’m just not on the sidelines for Maryville High School football anymore.
I got stopped last week.
“How are you enjoying retirement?”
“I’m not retired!”
“I thought you were.”
Nope.
Somebody else:
“What are you doing with all your free time, now that you’re retired?”
“Uh ... OK, I do have more free time now. But I’m still doing 40-plus hours in the clinic every week. But no football.”
Do I miss it? Oh yeah. There’s an empty spot in my soul. I miss the kids and the coaches. I miss the friendships and the Friday nights. I miss walking out with the team in front of the stands at a home game.
I miss dinners with the coaches on Tuesday night. I miss my student trainers. I miss not being the person that the kids turn to anytime they’re hurt or something is wrong.
I went to homecoming with my son and met longtime coach David Ellis, who really did retire a couple of years ago, there. It was a joy to hang out with him. After quite literally thousands of hours together, Coach Ellis and I bonded over our love of the game and love for the kids. His Monday practice chats with the linemen remain a highlight of my career.
But I’m putting it behind me, or trying to. I even went on vacation during football season. I hadn’t done that in over 39 years, maybe longer. I don’t remember.
We didn’t get to do our annual family vacation where everybody goes. COVID took care of that last year and this one. But we did get to do a smaller version during fall break and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
There’s something about a week at the beach, playing and swimming and building sand castles, that is good for the soul.
Maybe I needed this week. Maybe my soul got a little bit of healing this week. I know I sure enjoyed myself.
I ate too much, slept too late, didn’t exercise enough. But I got to spend some quality time with family and to finally get to know my youngest granddaughter. She and I really haven’t gotten a chance to connect, with COVID and all. The highlight of this week was when she climbed up in my lap for a snuggle.
That’s what vacations are for: connecting. That’s why I love our annual trips where everyone gets to go. The cousins get to hang out with each other, the adults enjoy the food and the ocean and everyone gets my sorta-famous breakfast every morning.
But I realize that not everyone gets that time. Not everyone can afford it or work gets in the way. I get that. The first five years in private practice, we never took a vacation. I realize now that was a mistake.
We all need to get away from our routine, me especially. Go camping, to Disney World, anything, anywhere. Just escape from what you do every day.
It is cleansing. It is refreshing. It helps us understand our place in this world. It helps us appreciate what we have and each other.
Even a day at Dollywood does that. All you’ve got to do is get out of your routine.
So even if you don’t think you need to do it, make the time. It doesn’t have to cost much — maybe no more than a half a tank of gas and the cost of burgers at Tellico Beach Drive-in. But you owe it to yourself to take that day off, to connect with your family, to serve yourself.
