My oldest grandchild got a smart phone for Christmas. It was a complete surprise. I called her on it while it was still in the box, which added to the story. I’m not here to argue whether or not teenagers should have cellphones. There are good reasons on both side of that argument.
But I am here to tell you that my smart phone makes my life easier. I can communicate with people on my terms. If you really need me, you can reach me by phone pretty much anywhere that I might be.
I took a call from a friend of mine once whose wife was having some medical problems.
I remember the call well. I was sitting on the deck of a ski resort in Colorado. It sounded like his wife had a blood clot in her leg. I told him to get her to the hospital in a hurry then called him back five minutes later to make sure they were on the way (they were).
I’ve made calls standing on the side of a canyon in southeastern Utah, far from civilization, able to talk to my wife while on a remote mountain bike vacation. I’ve made calls for stranded motorists and bicyclists with mechanical issues.
Part of my day job is as the Manager for our outpatient clinics. We have seven clinics and without text messaging, I could not manage those nearly as well. Think about it … if I need one of our Clinic Managers, instead of calling them and interrupting what they are doing, I can send them a text message and they can get back to me when it convenient for them.
That’s not to mention all the other things my phone does for me. I can send and receive e-mails. My calendar is invaluable. I call it My Brain. It keeps up with everything on my schedule, even merging personal and business calendars. I have an app that can tell me where my truck is parked at the airport (believe me, in my world, that is huge. Ginormous even). I can check the weather to know what to wear. I have a really useful app that tells me where lightning is. Being responsible for the safety and welfare of athletes, that one is crucial. I can even tell my football coach when the rain will start so he can adjust practice accordingly (although I’m only slightly more reliable than the weather around here).
I get my music from my phone, I can keep up with family members and I can call for an Uber with just a couple of button punches. My phone contacts list is vast. I keep every number I use.
And although I can and do sometimes use a search engine to look for information, that’s where these things and all of digital technology can lead us astray.
Rare is the day when I don’t have a patient that has sought medical advice on the internet. They not only know what is wrong with them, they know what to do about it, all because they found it through a search engine.
That’s dangerous. Diagnostics are far more complicated than plugging in a set of symptoms and waiting on the answer. It is far too complex for that. Although based on evidence with strong emphasis on research for what we do in health care, what we do is still based on a skill set that comes from experience and the art of health care.
And to put it like my grandmother might have — there is more than one way to skin a cat. In other words, even with an accurate diagnosis, there might be several possible treatment options. You don’t want to rely on the internet to decide what is best for you.
So, use that phone. If you don’t want to be reached, don’t answer it. If you can’t put it down, turn it off. But please don’t turn to the internet for your health advice. You are far too important for that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.