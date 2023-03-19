I’ve been on vacation with family this week. A cabin in the mountains of southwest Virginia with a view to die for. Since I was with four of my grandchildren, all of them teens, I thought it would be good to get their advice on what I put down this week.
At first, it was eye rolls and silence, but then ideas started coming. Some good conversations were held. After a while, I was just a spectator to some good chats.
One of the runners, who will probably never run a marathon, questioned the sanity of running eight laps around a track. She loves to run but that must be four laps too many. I do know that I’ve watched her run, and it is poetry in motion.
My thoughts turned to NASCAR racing — go fast, turn left — but I always make a point to avoid religion and politics and, well, around here, anything I might say against NASCAR is pretty close to breaking my own rule.
Another grandchild, another runner, said that doing a sport that neither of her parents did makes it easier. I’ve seen that before. I have no doubt that can be the case.
It is interesting that only one of them played their parent’s sport. That would be the soccer player, his dad’s game. Dad was really good, and it looks like this one will be, too.
But I can tell you that I’ve been to lots of games, matches and meets for all four of them, and these are not the stereotypical overbearing parents. They are supportive and certainly make sure that their kids have tons of opportunities, but I’ve never seen them coaching from their sidelines or being anything but supportive.
Oh, their mom (my daughter) exudes anxiety when the tennis player is playing. She doesn’t really understand the game — she’s learning — and I think it’s more because she really wants her son to find joy in the game.
Speaking of the tennis player, he wanted me to write about perseverance. He’s played tennis for only two years now, but his game has grown tremendously. I got him started in the game — I played in a previous life — but he’s grown well beyond me.
After that first lesson I gave him, he went home and hit off the carport wall for three hours. And that passion has not waned.
All that practice and better coaching than I could provide has not yet translated into tournament wins. But it’s going to. He loves the game and will practice at the drop of a hat. That will pay off in the long run.
When these four teens were younger, they played everything, although none of them made it to a baseball or softball field. I honestly believe they could have been good at whatever they put their mind to.
I thought at least one of them might have become a volleyball player, their mom’s sport. Volleyball has certainly grown tremendously around here. Opportunities abound and Chris Hames, K2 Volleyball, and other top-notch coaches have literally changed the sport in this neighborhood. But they wanted something else, something different.
Two runners, a tennis player and a soccer player. Each of them playing for different reasons. Each of them taking different things away from the games they play.
They still do a lot of different things. They just about walked my legs off hiking this week. They climb and swim and paddleboard and lead very active, happy lives.
And isn’t that what is all about anyway?
