Do you remember the first time you were asked to write an essay in school? I do. The task seemed particularly daunting at the time. And the most common topic chosen was “pet peeves.” And 1,000 words! Oh my!
Well, I’ve been writing this column for over 35 years. A 1,000-word essay every week, 52 weeks a year. It just dawned on me, my English teachers back then would be rolling in their graves at the thought of that. I was never any English teacher’s favorite student.
Oh, Mr. Headlee tolerated me because I was in his Explorer Post and Ms. Stallworth seemed to see something in me, but others just thought I was a nuisance. Someone to pass on through who was going to end up working at one of the local factories anyway.
And the other thing I realized is that I’ve never written about my pet peeves in this space. You would think that since that’s how I got my start in writing, that surely I would have written about that.
Nope. Not once. So I guess it’s time. Let’s see, where do I start?
How about this one — people that can’t disagree without being disagreeable. You know the type. I’m right. You’re wrong. And ne’er the twain shall meet.
The final College Football Playoff rankings come out today. Your team didn’t make it? Yeah, mine didn’t either.
I imagine the social media is blowing up from the fans of those teams that didn’t make it. What idiots the selection committee had to be.
But me? Eh, take care of business on the field and it will work out. But suddenly, when your team is not included, then it seems black and white. It isn’t. The pundits and fans just won’t shut up about it.
And then there is politics. Talk about civility down the drain! My candidate is clearly the best and yours is a moron. The Democrats hate the Republicans for being Republicans and the Republicans hate the Democrats simply for being Democrats. I understand political differences, but I’m not always right and you’re not always wrong.
Conversations with those with different opinions from our own should be the backbone for understanding both sides of a debated issue. But that’s just not the case. Everybody takes sides. Arguments abound, some heated.
I see it every day. No arena is immune to the stark divisions that our culture seems to have embraced. Even sports. You’re for (fill in the blank) so I hate you. You’re evil and your team is full of crooks.
Not even health care can avoid those same conflicts. Let’s take the COVID vaccination. The data is clear — if you get the vaccination, your chances of serious illness or death is greatly reduced. But it has been reduced to a political debate.
Religion has become terribly polarized. Believe as I do or you are wrong and should be punished for those beliefs. I would have thought that surely our love of God would have united us instead of dividing us.
For over 35 years, I’ve staunchly avoided discussing politics or religion. But both have become so much a part of our culture and, as a consequence, so much a part of our daily discourse, that it is impossible to avoid. So you get my main pet peeve.
Here’s my question: Can’t we all get along?
