I know that I’ve promised several times to get off a repeat topic. Take the bicycle for example. Probably the only complaint I’ve really had about what I write here has to do with repeated columns on biking.
The late, great Jim Dykes said it best when he told me “get off that &#@ bicycle fetish.” I didn’t care so much that he was criticizing what I was writing. I was just thrilled that he read my column! And liked it.
I wrote the same piece about Mrs. Geraldine Upton three times, but that was just because my respect for her was immense. She remains one of the greatest people this area has known, in my opinion. Her influence on generations was profound.
I suppose I’ve written about head injuries, dealing with the heat, and weight control way too many times as well. Same with how to get into an exercise program. Advice on how to stay healthy and live long, a bunch. Oh, and my grandchildren.
One thing I’ve always promised is to write where I am. I guess that’s why I’ve been able to come up with something maybe worth reading for over 35 years — with no intention of stopping anytime soon.
Just this morning, somebody came up to me as I was exiting the locker room after an early morning workout and asked me “when are you going to give up trying to be a young man?” What do you mean?
“At your age, you’re still riding a bike all the time, still lifting weights, still working. When do you plan to slow down?” I guess he was asking when I was going home and sit in the rocking chair until the good Lord called me home.
Uh, never? I don’t even own a rocking chair in the first place. I’ve got a recliner, but I don’t use it much. And we have a couple of couches, but I don’t ever hang out on those either.
When I had my knee replacement surgery, I spent most of my time on this day-bed thing we have in the living room, but that was more because I like the TV in that room a lot better than anywhere else. And since I don’t watch a lot of TV, that seemed to be the best place to hang out if I was going to be watching a lot of TV.
I’ve known young people in my life that were old before their time. I’ve known middle-aged folks that act like they’ve already got one foot in the grave. They seem to have “settled” for a sedentary lifestyle. I know folks my age that struggle to walk a half mile on the Greenbelt. If that’s all you’re capable of, fine. If not, what are you waiting on?
I’m not trying to embarrass anybody or imply that I’m better than anybody else — I’m just trying to be the best me.
There are lot of folks in their 50s, 60s, and 70s that ride bikes. A lot. I ride with several retirees. You probably shouldn’t challenge them. An older person with a great bike and time to ride will kick your butt. Just about every time.
I happen to find great peace on the bicycle, particularly on the mountain bike. Roaring through the trees on a narrow path requires a level of concentration and focus that make any problems in the real world go away. There is a level of friendship among folks that ride road bikes together regularly that is unsurpassed.
And lifting weights. I can’t escape the number of candles on my birthday cake. A granddaughter reminded me this week that I was at my half-birthday. I never knew that was a thing. Then I started thinking about the fact that I am a birthday-and-a-half from 70.
Sure, I’m stiff and sore when I get out of bed in the morning. I think it’s inevitable at my age. But I don’t think you have to accept it. Regular strength training keeps you moving. As we get older, we lose muscle unless we do something about it. So you get to a point where you can’t do the same things you’ve always done because your muscles haven’t kept up.
Trying to be a young man? Heck no. Not at all. But trying to be the healthiest old man I can be? Now that’s me. How about you? Are you doing today what will help you live long and prosper?
