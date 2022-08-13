I just got asked for the umpteenth time about what a parent can do to help their child succeed in athletics. I actually relish that role — I want to be that person. I’ve been around sports my whole life, and I think I’ve learned a thing or three.
I always reply, “Define success.”
Star player? All-state? College scholarship? Starting point guard? Highly recruited? Three-sport athlete? Nah, none of those.
How about this: Help them become the best they can be. Well, OK, how do we do that?
I have heard story after story about kids that were superstars in youth sports only to fizzle when they got to high school. I’ve heard lots of stories as well about kids that never got on the court or field in youth sports that become high school and even college stars. We had a football player quite a few years ago that hardly ever got into a youth sports game until the score was out of hand. He was big enough, and I remember thinking way back then that he was athletic enough, but it wasn’t until high school that he blossomed. And goodness did he blossom — into an All-state player who played in college. There was a kid about my son’s age that was the junior high star in everything he did. The problem is that he was shaving in 7th grade. He was a man playing among boys, some of which had yet to reach puberty. He didn’t even play sports in high school. Which reminds me of all the folks that would decide that a 12 year old was the next Mia Hamm or Patrick Mahomes. The absolute best judge of talent in the world can’t make that call. It’s ridiculous to even think it. I heard from the parents of a 12 year old last week. A travel coach was recruiting their daughter to play on his travel team. He told them she was the best at her age that he had ever seen, that if she stuck with him, a college scholarship was guaranteed. I have a lot of terms that I would use in reaction to that but most of them aren’t suitable for public consumption. This girl enjoyed basketball and soccer but her favorite event may be cheerleading. It is ridiculous at 12 for her to limit herself to one sport because some coach advises her to. My advice was to let her play everything that she wanted to and let her personal choices and passions decide what she did as she gets older. Lots of parents spend tons of money on private coaching lessons, personal trainers and the like, and that’s OK. I actually condone that. Kids just don’t get the chance to play anymore. Those coaches can help develop good movement patterns and basic skills. The most important thing is that they are playing. I’ve got one grandchild playing football now. I can’t say that he’s exactly enamored by it, but he’s going to have a football body, we’re quite sure of that. So he’s out there. Doing his best, trying to learn a game that he really knows very little about. I’ve got another that I speak of often. He’s my tennis player. He had never played before February of last year, when I took him out and just let him have fun and some success hitting a tennis ball. He fell in love with the sport at that moment. He went home from that first session and hit a tennis ball against the carport wall for three hours. He hasn’t let up yet. Anytime I want to play, he’s ready. Any game, any lesson, any team, if it has anything to do with tennis, he’s all in. He loves tennis and everything about it.
That’s exactly what it takes to be successful at sports. You’ve got to have the love of the game. Parents, if you can give your kids that, then you’ve done the very best thing to help them be the best that they can possibly be. And that’s all that really matters.
