It’s a strange world we’re living in right now. No March Madness. No NBA. No high school spring sports. Nothing. Even The Daily Times sports is sparse because there is nothing really to report.
No school. No restaurants to visit. Businesses closing. We’re rapidly moving toward the day when only services deemed essential will be open. The streets of major cities are barren as folks are staying home by choice or mandate.
Dollywood is closed. Disney World is closed. The zoo is closed. People are discouraged from traveling. Spring break beaches were full but they probably shouldn’t have been.
I had a busy April planned with several trips out of town — a big bike excursion and trips to Nashville for the state legislature. Gone. Not happening.
Now I’m thinking about fishing. Painting. Walks in the woods.
Gyms are closed, so your choices for a place to exercise are limited. The mall is even closed so you don’t have that venue to walk around.
What’s a gym rat supposed to do? What we do know is the benefits from exercise to our immune system and our mental health are significant.
That’s what this week’s column is all about. How do you keep up your exercise regimen? What can you do when your routine is turned upside down? What do you do when you don’t have a gym to go to? And how do you deal with the fact that you’re supposed to keep your distance (social distancing, they call it) from everybody, all the time?
First, you head outside. Walk around the block. The Smokies are closed, but there are other places to get out in the woods. The East Lakeshore Trail runs along the east shore of Tellico Lake and with spurs, extends to 25 miles. It’s a hidden gem and easily accessible.
But if wilderness isn’t your thing, our Greenbelt system is an incredible resource with over 15 miles of paved trails that are never far from civilization. Along the way, you will find stations where you can do different exercises like pull ups. And there’s nothing stopping you from stepping off to the side to do a few air squats and pushups.
The bike shops tell me they are busy. People are buying new bikes and digging old bikes out of storage and getting them ready to ride. That’s awesome. If riding on the roads frightens you, you’ve always got the Greenbelt/Greenway trails as well as the Townsend Bike Path.
You don’t have to travel far to find superb mountain biking in south Knoxville at Dirty South, near Ijams Nature Center. Not sure you want to get into that but you think you’d like to try? Most bike shops can rent you bikes and give you a chance to acquaint yourself with the bike before you head out.
Stuck at the house? Yeah, me too. Sometimes. I bought a bunch of supplies for several projects around the house but then the rain started. Can’t control the weather. As Margie used to say (you do remember Margie, don’t you?), if you don’t like the weather around here, stick around. It will change.
But all you need at home is a 3-foot-by-6-foot space. No equipment. Loose fitting clothing. You can do sit ups, jumping jacks, burpees. You can stretch. You can do yoga. Heck, you can even drag out an old Richard Simmons workout tape and laugh while you sweat.
We need exercise. Especially now. “Safer at Home” or being quarantined doesn’t mean binge watching television. I tried some Netflix shows for a while but tired of them quickly.
Exercise improves our mood. Exercise gives us an opportunity to think about something besides the coronavirus for a while.
Exercise helps our immune system and if we ever needed help with our immune system, now is the time. And sleep. We need sleep. I’m getting more sleep now than I’ve gotten since I was a teenager. Should we get sick, eating well, sleeping enough and getting exercise are the best things we could be doing.
Maybe this crisis can help us appreciate what we have. We don’t have sports right now. We can’t pop into the grocery store and buy whatever we need. But we do have our health. Let’s keep it that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.