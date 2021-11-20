Thanksgiving is this week! Can you believe it? No way is it already here. And Christmas is just around the corner. Unreal.
Just before sitting down to write this, I asked my wife for column suggestions. After 35 years, I haven’t exactly run out of ideas, but sometimes I have no idea what I’m going to write about until I sit down and actually start.
A lot of times, this column starts with a simple thought or phrase. A couple of weeks ago, it was the movie Shawshank Redemption that prompted a whole piece on hope.
My wife’s suggestion? Since Thanksgiving is almost here, write about what you’re thankful for. That seems rather cliché. I told her I tried to avoid cliches to which she replied, “Nope, sometimes your column is filled with cliches.”
OK. She’s right there. So here goes. Don’t say I didn’t tell you it was coming.
I’m thankful for family. Great kids and seven wonderful grandkids. One of those shares a name with me. I like that. Family that does things together. Family that, for the most part, gets along great. I hit the jackpot with all that.
I’m thankful for friends. I once heard that a person could count themselves lucky if they had one true friend. I have at least three. Friends that accept me for who I am. Friends that will tell me when I go astray.
Friends that I could call in the middle of the night and they wouldn’t mind. Friends that would come when I call them, without having to know the reason.
I’m thankful for a job that I don’t even consider a job. It’s a calling and a personal blessing that has been beyond my wildest dreams. I get to help people every single day and if you know anything at all about me, you know that’s why I haven’t retired yet.
Yet. One day. Maybe.
I’m thankful for those gorgeous mountains to our east. Do you take them for granted? Millions of people visit our backyard every year. And we get to live here.
I’m thankful for my health. It isn’t perfect, but I realize I’m better off than most. My blood pressure problems seem trivial compared to what a lot of folks are going through. And my right knee is fabulous after a knee replacement almost two years ago — thanks again Dr. Jones.
I whined last week about gaining weight during COVID, but I was in a big box store this week and, well, let’s just say that I felt thin. Very thin. And I think you know what I mean.
I’m thankful for the Maryville and Alcoa High School football teams, right where they need to be, deep into the playoffs. I miss not being on the sidelines, but I’m still pulling for gold balls.
I’m really gonna miss Thanksgiving breakfast with the Maryville football team this week. That stuff never got old.
I’m thankful for choosing to make Blount County my home almost 45 years ago. You’ve been good to me.
And without disrespecting Lou Gherig who was facing a devastating medical diagnosis when he first uttered these words, “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”
