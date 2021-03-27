I’m trying hard not to be philosophical so much of the time. That’s hard for me.
Maybe it’s my age. I know that I am in the latter stages of my life. That most of what I had ever hoped to accomplish is behind me.
Oh, there are things left yet to do. Mountains to climb. Moments to enjoy. Even battles to win. A life lived well or in the pursuit of happiness does cause one to reflect. And goodness knows I reflect.
Here’s the thing: I’ve already lived a long time. I’ve made probably every mistake in the book. I’ve messed up and I’ve hurt people and I’ve been awfully one way about too many things.
But I’ve learned along the way. I’ve learned about my craft — how to be a better physical therapist and athletic trainer. I’ve learned about being a father. I’ve learned about how to be a better husband. And it’s inevitable, given this space every Sunday morning, to want to share all that.
Not to make you think how good I am or how smart I am, but to maybe keep you from making the same mistakes.
Like when your children play sports. Oh the lessons I’ve learned, the mistakes I’ve made — those would fill a library.
Often when I leave the clinic where I spend most of my time, I see children and parents practicing baseball and softball on the Maryville Little League fields behind Cherokee.
I always pause for a moment to take it all in. Watching parents teach their children the fundamentals of a game. Being outside on a beautiful spring day. Moving, throwing, catching, running. That’s what it should be all about.
There was a lot of discussion years ago about taking the scoreboard away from youth sports. The concept was that kids should play for the love of the game. That we could somehow teach them that.
The reality of it is that the kids would keep score themselves. Ask most of them who won and they would quickly tell you.
Our games need the structure that keeping score gives them so I never advocated for that. What I prefer that kids learn from those games is the joy of competing, of winning and losing.
I want them to learn that to get better, you’ve got to work at it. You’ve got to practice. And that work and practice are rewarded by performance on the field or on the court.
Right now, I’m teaching one of my grandchildren how to play tennis. In a former life, I played and taught a lot of tennis. My own kids didn’t pick up the game.
But this grandchild just might be a tennis player. He will be tall. He already has a super work ethic. And he seems already to love the game.
What I hope to give him is the fundamentals. How to hit a forehand. How to hit a backhand. How to volley. And then I’m going to turn him over to someone that can teach him far more than I can.
That’s the way things are done — learning a game from the ground up, establishing a foundation of skills that allow you to develop even more advanced skills.
Giving our children (and our grandchildren) the joy of movement, of sport, of competition, that’s what it’s all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.