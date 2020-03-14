One day this week, I was driving by an elementary school while the kids were out on recess. All across the schoolyard were children in varying stages of activity. Some were standing around talking. Others were tossing a ball. A group seemed to be chasing each other in some sort of game. I loved it.
I also read this week about the Running Club initiative going on in our local schools. The same article mentioned Geoff Hamm at John Sevier Elementary School. I know Geoff, mostly from soccer, and he is the perfect person to lead this kind of wellness initiative. Enthusiastic. Engaged. Inspiring.
Our kids need more activity. No…they REQUIRE more activity. Physical Education used to be a required component of all secondary education. I know that because before I went to Physical Therapy school, I was a Physical Education teacher.
Let’s look at the big problem. Tennessee is one of the most obese states in America. Current rankings put us at about 44th in the country. Twenty percent of our children are considered obese. And in Tennessee, that rate for adults is in the area of 60%. In America, over 300,000 people die each year from obesity related health problems. That’s unreal. You would think that in a state with incredible natural resources like we have here (think lakes, mountains, parks), we would have one of the most active populations around. Throw in winters that aren’t too cold and summers that are generally not too hot, and we have few excuses not to get outdoors.
Maybe, like too many things, we depend on our schools to promote an active lifestyle. But the academic demands that we place on our schools are in large part why we removed a lot of physical activity from our schools. Think about “No Child Left Behind” and testing standards that our teachers must prepare kids to meet. With all they have to teach, there just isn’t time for physical education classes.
I would argue, and have the research to back it up, that physical activity during the school day is essential for not just academic excellence but for producing healthy, happy adults. Keep in mind that my background is in this arena. I’ve said many times that active adults create active children. I still believe that is largely true but our health issues from obesity may dictate that we can’t leave it up to parents. Historically, physical education classes were not only for providing a time for physical expression but also a place to learn new ways to express ourselves physically.
My first introduction to tumbling and gymnastics-type activities was in physical education class. We learned dance (remember the Virginia Reel?) in junior high as part of our school day was dedicated to being physically active. We have to teach kids things that allow them to find fun in physical activity. If it isn’t fun, it isn’t sustainable. It used to be that physical education electives were a required part of the college curriculum. Not anymore. My wife actually took a tennis class in college taught by Pat Head (Summitt). Is lack of physical activity in our schools and colleges the reason our state is obese? It’s more complicated than that but yeah, that’s part of it.
Anyway, thank you teachers and school administrators. Thank you for understanding the value of physical activity. Thank you for providing avenues to our children to develop a lifelong commitment to staying healthy.
