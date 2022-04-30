I talked about time last week. Our most precious commodity. You think you have plenty of it until you don’t.
Time ran out for a great friend of mine this week. A two-plus-year battle with cancer ended on Monday. Danny Smith was his name. He was a physical therapist and athletic trainer in Elizabethton.
The second best compliment I have ever had was being described once as the “Danny Smith of Maryville.” (The first is being told that I was a Don Story-kind of person by Jim Campbell.)
On Tuesday, friends from all across the country will converge on Elizabethton to celebrate our friend. We will love on the family but mostly will sit around and tell Danny stories.
Don’t worry, this is not about to turn dark and maudlin. That wouldn’t honor Danny at all. His smile would light up a room. His laugh was huge and his stories were memorable. We will all laugh until our sides hurt when rehashing those memories.
It’s all about life and the pursuit of happiness. The life of the athlete and the pursuit of good health. What I write about most every week.
There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that an athlete that loves their sport is going to be better at it. They will work harder, remain focused, and pour all they have into that sport.
In my long — really long — career, I’ve seen lots of little guys that loved football. Loved everything about it.
Five-foot-five and a buck and a quarter — there shouldn’t be a place for them on a sport that seems designed for big people, right? That didn’t matter. They loved the sport and so they stuck it out and got good at it. Some really good.
They told Mugsy Bogues he was too little for basketball at 5-foot-6. He didn’t listen. His NBA career is legendary.
Lesson No. 1: Follow your passions. Lesson No. 2: Don’t listen to the naysayers.
I’ve told you about my grandson who plays tennis. He will always go out and hit. He loves it.
That is the life you have to live if you want to be good. When it stops being fun, when you lose the love, move on.
Just a couple of months ago, one of my best friends realized that he didn’t love the bicycle anymore. This is somebody that I’ve spent 10-15 hours a week biking with for 30 years. We’ve done the equivalent of crossing the country several times together.
But when he didn’t love it, he quit and sold all his bikes. He isn’t even tempted anymore. Although I miss him, I respect his decision. Biking should be fun. When it’s not, do something else.
Didn’t make the team? Work harder. Something is standing in front of you and your dreams? Conquer that something. Somebody tell you you’re not good enough? Prove them wrong.
I’m not saying that any high school athlete can play for the Lady Vols or make it to the Olympics, but you can be the absolute best you that you can be. You can play. You can compete.
Love the process. Love the practice. Love the preparation. Love doing the little things. One day you might even surprise yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.