His name was Rat. I did a column years ago about him, and I had to call and ask him what his given name was. He told me George Long but that no one knew him by that. I don’t know when he became Rat, but I’ve never known him as anything else.
He died last weekend from COVID-19. Let me tell you about my friend, Rat. He would do anything for anybody. He loved people and he loved life. His smile was contagious. And he loved riding bicycles.
I first met him maybe 20 years ago while riding in the Tour de Blount. I saw this biker sitting under a tree next to the parking lot of Cedar Grove Baptist Church on Nails Creek Road. For some reason, I will always remember the spot where I first met Rat.
He appeared to be having some difficulty so I pulled in to check on him. He had just started biking and had succumbed to heat and humidity. The Tour de Blount was his first big ride and he was struggling a bit. He was OK, just needing a break and some fluids, so I went on my way.
Over the next few years, we became great friends because of our common love of bicycling and (more importantly) of bicyclists. We spent many hours biking together, climbing The Wall on Montvale Road many times and covering thousands of miles around rural Blount County.
And we rode year round. On one particularly cold winter morning, I remember Rat and I checking out the icy slush in our water bottles. As he got older, Rat dropped out of our regular Saturday rides and then switched to a bit slower group on the weekly Cycology rides. A wonderful friend named Jackie Taylor took Rat under her wing about that time and made sure he was safe.
Once there was a local guy whose bicycle, his only means of transportation, was destroyed in a collision with a car. Rat bought him a new bike. When he heard of a kid in East Knox County that needed a bike, a kid none of us knew, Rat bought him a bike.
When I admired the bike rack in the back of his truck, he found my truck parked at Coulter’s Bridge, measured the truck bed, and the next thing I know I’ve got a new bike rack in the back of my truck. When I traded trucks, he built another to fit the larger bed. When there was a fundraiser, Rat was there with a checkbook. He would literally give you the shirt off his back.
For his 80th birthday, there was a large group of riders that met and rode from the bike shop to Elkmont where his family had prepared a party for all. Rat, Jackie and a few others rode from Townsend to Elkmont, a respectable distance for anybody. But remember, Rat was 80.
He was incredibly fit for a man of 80, and although he had a few health problems, he was definitely a tough bird. But this COVID thing doesn’t pay any attention to all that. It strikes indiscriminately and sometimes viciously.
For those of you that think that this COVID virus was going to take only those that were weak and frail, shame on you. For those of you that think that COVID isn’t really more dangerous than the flu, how dumb can you be?
It took my healthy friend before his time. It snuffed a life that knew only love and giving. It killed a truly good man.
Wear that mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Don’t deny the possibilities if you feel sick. Protect others. People like Rat don’t need your virus.
Rest in Peace, Rat.
