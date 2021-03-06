When you worked at something really, really hard but didn’t make it, what did you learn? When you worked and worked and didn’t win the game, what did you take away from it?
For pretty much every sport that’s out there, your last game is most likely a loss. At the end of the football season, only one team ends the season with a win — the state champion. Basketball, definitely the same way.
And everyone works hard. I don’t know any team that doesn’t put in the effort. Sure, some put more effort into it than others, but everybody works hard.
I can remember one time several years ago when a football coach dropped by football practice at Maryville High School. That’s not unusual, particularly late in the season and especially when the playoffs have started.
One of my unknown jobs is to check out visitors. Don’t get me wrong, Maryville practices are generally open and visiting coaches are welcomed with open arms.
But you don’t really want a scout from this week’s opponent getting too close to practice. So, I always introduce myself and subtly find out who they are and why they’re there. It’s a pleasant part of the job. I get to meet all kinds of new people.
On this particular occasion, the coach was from a school not too far away. His question was a common one: “What sets Maryville apart?”
I’ve gotten that same question for years. The answer is elusive and I’m not going to go into that right now. I get the same question about Alcoa football.
But this coach asked a question that I found a bit odd. He asked, “How many of your kids do you get in summer workouts?” The answer: All of them.
His program was good but not great. I asked him the same question. “About half.” Really? Only about half? If you don’t participate in summer workouts around here, you aren’t on the team.
But that’s only about half the point. In the face of a season that will quite possibly end in a loss, what is all the effort worth? The winter workouts, the hot summers, the long preseason. Is it worth it?
Let me jump to one conclusion — absolutely true.
The opportunity to compete, to test yourself against a worthy opponent. The thrill of victory. The joy of being a part of a team. Being able to express yourself physically.
All those things, and more, make sports important, even essential. But the most important part of sports participation may be the lessons learned.
As Douglas MacArthur once said, “On the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields will bear the fruits of victory.”
So, you must ask yourself, What did I learn? What do I take away from my sports participation? What will I do with it?
I’ve heard a number of coaches make the statement, “Don’t let this be the best thing you ever do.” What did those lessons teach you? And what are you going to do with what you learned?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.