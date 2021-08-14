This one is for bikers, not about bikers. The late great Jim Dykes once told me that I needed to quit writing about that @#!% bicycle, and I didn’t listen.
My mom thought I should have been a preacher. So in this space, I’m going to preach at the bicycle riders in our community. And remember, I’m one of you.
I love all things about the bicycle. I love the thrill of tearing down a mountain trail. I love the flexibility that the gravel bike gives me.
I love being on remote country lanes on a group ride with good friends. I hate climbing, but I do it anyway because, well, around here, you’re not gonna find many places without hills.
I love the bike because it lets me pursue good health while doing something that I love. You’ve heard the old saying “find a job that you love and you’ll never work a day in your life?” I tell people all the time that if they will find a way of exercising that they love, that they will never have to worry about exercise.
But bikers, you can be your own worst enemy. You sometimes crowd the road. You cross the yellow line. You run through a stop sign. So let’s talk about the laws as they pertain to bikers.
You are allowed on all public roads in the state of Tennessee. But you can be smarter about it. Those that use their bike to commute to work or school are going to disagree with what I’m about to say and that’s OK. There are exceptions to most things.
Avoid busy roads and city streets. Just because the law allows it doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to drive down the middle of the lane on Montvale Road. Or East Broadway. Or — heaven forbid — Alcoa Highway.
If you’re riding for recreational reasons, there are plenty of roads to ride on in Blount County. Six Mile Road. Ellejoy. Nails Creek.
I’ve never ridden through the 13 curves on Sevierville Road. Never. There just isn’t room for someone to pass me. Pick your route so that cars have an opportunity from time to time to pass you. You’ll get along much better with them if you do.
And the law says that if there are five vehicles behind you, that you need to pull off and let them by. Bikers, you should be aware of that. Yes, it’s inconvenient if you’re really rolling along but if you want those cars to pass you safely, observing the three feet law, then you will respect their rights on the road as well.
Last weekend, six of us were riding along East Coast Tellico Parkway in a double line (not single file but two abreast). A guy on a motorcycle came up beside the front riders and proceeded to lecture them that they should be in single file.
Here’s the problem: that isn’t the law. And we were on a stretch of road with plenty of room to pass. We weren’t holding anybody up. I happen to believe that a group of riders is easier to pass if they are a double line than if they are single file. Twelve riders in single file stretches out so long that passing could be difficult.
Unfortunately, I’ve seen biking groups that are even three and four wide, taking up the whole lane. That’s against the law and asking for a conflict with cars.
Other than that and the three-foot law, bikers are subject to the same laws as other wheeled traffic. Stop at stop signs and red lights. Yield to traffic where indicated. In general, obey the rules of the road.
If the bikers will do all that, we will all get along better.
