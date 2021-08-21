His hand-written sign on a piece of cardboard read “Anything helps.” He was standing on the corner not on a city street but out in the county, at what is probably our most rural red light.
I had seen him there before, but he was facing the opposite direction that time so I couldn’t see what his sign said. I had just a brief moment to decide or keep moving.
I’ve seen folks like this before. One intersection in West Knoxville always seems to have someone standing there with a similar crude sign, asking for help. But this was at home. In our county.
I’m not naïve. I know that there are folks out there that are struggling, not just because of COVID, but that pandemic sure hasn’t helped. There are folks out there going hungry. There are homeless people in our backdoor.
If you look around with eyes open, you will see people living in their cars. We generally don’t see those folks, but they’re out there. I was on a bike ride not long ago when we stopped at a public bathroom. Inside was a lady that was probably bathing. Looking at their vehicle, it was obvious that she and her daughter were living in it.
I have no way of knowing this fellow’s circumstances. He looked to be maybe late 30s. He could have a family and was just trying to buy food for one more meal. Or maybe he would take the money and go buy alcohol or drugs.
In either case, it’s not my job to judge. We give someone something and we don’t get to decide what they do with it. That’s what giving means.
Someone said that there are lots of jobs, that this guy should be working. Maybe he can’t. Maybe past mistakes keep anyone from hiring him. Maybe the cycle of poverty keeps him from most jobs. Maybe a physical or mental disability keeps him from being gainfully employed.
Who knows. Again, it’s not my place to judge.
When I looked into his eyes, I saw humility and maybe a hint of embarrassment. I feel certain that this was not what he would choose to do. It’s not just another way to make a living. It’s a desperate act to get through another day.
You or I might have the luxury of planning our week, allotting our income to pay this bill or that. A man in these circumstances doesn’t have that luxury. It becomes more about will people chip in enough money to buy food. It is even more than living day to day. It can be more about “Do I go to bed hungry tonight?”
By now, you’re probably wondering what this has to do with sports. Not much, I’m afraid. Except that if this man has children, they probably aren’t going to be sports stars. They don’t have enough money to buy a baseball glove or pay for a private coach. Going to bed hungry doesn’t lend itself to athletic performance.
During the worst of COVID — hoping that we have indeed seen the worst — jobs were lost, businesses were closed and lives were shattered. A loving society takes care of those that can’t take care of themselves. There are a lot more of those out there than we can ever understand.
This could be any of us. Me, you. Anyone. Do what you can, when you can. Roll down the window. Remember, anything helps.
