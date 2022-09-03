I guess if you live long enough, you’ll get asked this question: “What do you know now that you wish you had known when you were younger?”
Oh wow. There are a million cliché answers to that one but if you dig deeper, you might find some meaning — and some advice.
And then there’s the dark side of that same question: “What would you differently if you had it to do all over again?” My answer is, “Not much.”
I guess I might opt out of some of the more painful episodes. Knee surgeries were not on my to do list, but those gave me the career that I still love.
I played in the high school marching band in 7th, 8th, and 9th grades and although there is a lot of angst in those memories, it helped me to be a much more well-rounded adult.
My history with girls was way less than memorable growing up. Girls that I liked didn’t like me. Girls that liked me, I didn’t like. Such was adolescence. The girl I dated all through high school and I broke up right before graduation, but she made high school lots more fun and if that breakup hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have found my wife of 46 years.
I definitely wouldn’t change anything about football or boy scouts. Or the friends I made, a couple of which are still friends today. I really wouldn’t change anything at all — the good or the bad — because I’m convinced all of that helped make me the person that I am today.
But what about that part about what I’ve learned along the way? That I wish I knew way back then?
I wish I knew back then how important time was — and still is. I can remember counting down the days until I turned 16 and could get my driver’s license. I can remember marking off on the calendar until I could finally turn 18 and vote and do other things. And then it was 21. Finally the legal age for everything.
From that point on, it’s been a roller coaster on the downhill side, traveling much faster than I would ever have thought.
I enjoyed those high school days — junior high was a different matter altogether — but I’m not sure I really savored them. One of the things that I’ve heard George Quarles and now Derek Hunt say is to slow down and enjoy each and every football game. That before you know it, the season would be over.
How true. We’re already into Week 4 of the high school football season and seniors everywhere are just now realizing that the regular season is almost half over.
I’ll repeat what those fine coaches have said — slow down and enjoy it all.
Enjoy the practices. Enjoy the locker room. Enjoy the time with your teammates and what it means to go to battle with them.
I enjoyed 39 years on the sidelines of high school football games. Thirty-nine years! And it passed so quickly. I can’t imagine the emotions for being a senior and playing in your last season of a game you love.
Us old folks probably talk about this too much but for goodness sakes, slow down, enjoy where you are right now. Savor the present. It goes too fast.
I know that you wish that tomorrow would come. That relationships would last. That the feeling you get when you succeed at something, whether it be a game or a test or just getting through the day, is what life is about.
We aren’t promised tomorrow. At any age. So if there is one single, incredibly important thing that I know now that I wish I’d known then, it’s this — enjoy today, enjoy the moment. Enjoy the good and try and understand that you’re learning from the bad.
