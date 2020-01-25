I don’t run. I don’t aspire to becoming a runner. The only running I plan to do is to run onto the football field to check an injury. Or being chased by a bear.
I saw my favorite running group on Wednesday morning this week. I’m not sure I know any of them but I admire their dedication and tenacity. It was about 4:40 and they were about to pass under the Maryville College pedestrian bridge. They were all brightly lit with (I’m assuming) new neon lights to make sure they are seen.
Why are they my favorites? Because they’re always out there. It was 20 degrees on Wednesday morning and they were still at it. I like that.
I know several groups of bicycle riders that are out there, too. I admire their dedication to participating in a healthy, outdoor activity, even at the risk of riding on roads where not every vehicle appreciates their presence. Yeah, I’m one of them and I’ve had my share of episodes where cars or trucks decided to express their anger at me being on the same road. Middle finger salutes are frequent. Swerving to scare me happens too often. But that’s not really what I want to focus on today.
Do you want to know what the absolute BEST exercise program is? It’s the one that you will do. It’s that simple (and I’ve talked about it here before).
Take running for example. Those early morning runners may not run hard, fast, or long, but they’re in the arena. They are MOVING, and that’s the key. (And maybe they are running hard, fast and long but I don’t slow down to check them out.)
I lift weights 2-3 times a week. Well, actually it is more of a CrossFIt or HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) program but I’m moving weights. I’m staying within the limits imposed by my age and physical ability, but I’m moving constantly in the 30 minutes or so I dedicate to this activity. Some (most) people lift a lot heavier weights than I do, and that’s OK. It isn’t a competition for me. And I do admire that they are out there, working hard, in the arena.
I used to play tennis, and maybe this new knee will let me get back into that but I admire those that are out there staying active. Same for Pickleball. Probably not the game for me, but it’s awesome that a lot of older athletes have found that game and play almost every day.
My wife does yoga to supplement her walking program and it has been great for her. A lot of people have found their place in the yoga studio.
I don’t know what the per capita numbers are but it does seem like we have a lot of gyms around here. Their parking lots are often full which means a lot of people are doing something. Again, it doesn’t matter what you are doing, as long as you are doing something.
I want to put in a plug for an accountability partner. That’s somebody that you exercise with. And on days when maybe you don’t feel like exercising, your accountability partner might just be the reason you get in your exercise anyway. You don’t want to disappoint or inconvenience them. And let’s just face it —we’re all just a little bit competitive. So with someone to exercise with, you’re probably going to work a little harder.
But whatever you do, what matters most is that you are moving your body. Every day. Hike, swim, row. It matters not what you do, just that you do it.
