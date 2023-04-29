“Show me your crowd and I’ll show you your future.”
A similar quote has been attributed to others, but I heard it most clearly from former NFL player Ray Lewis.
Ray Lewis played his entire NFL career as the middle linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, winning two Super Bowls along the way. Easily one of the greatest defensive football players in NFL history, Ray Lewis was also acquainted with some troubles along the way.
An imperfect man with his own conflicts, Ray Lewis had likely been influenced by the wrong crowd at times in his life. Yet, his fiery message speaks volume about a man that has lived that life and became wiser because of it.
Show me your crowd and I’ll show you your future. We all want our kids to run with the “right” crowd. We want them to be around people that will be a positive influence on them.
Some parents will try and pick friends for their children. Others will leave them completely on their own. The former can be too controlling, the latter maybe too lenient. Somewhere in between those two is probably healthiest.
But I’ve got two comments on that whole commentary. First, if you give your children a solid set of positive values and then help them be secure with who they are, you’ve already won most of the battle. There’s a pretty good chance they’re going to make good choices.
Second, this is where sports come in handy. If you’re on a team, you’ve already got the entry point to developing solid friendships. Friendships with people that have some of the same interests as you. People that are active and health oriented.
By the same token, you will find teammates from diverse backgrounds. That’s the glory of sports. Sports don’t care how much money your family makes. Or what car you drive. Where you live or where you came from.
Sports care if you can play. If you are a good teammate. If you are coachable. If you show up on time and work hard.
To me, that makes it the best of both worlds. Sports, at its best, is where like-minded individuals from diverse backgrounds come together and form a team. With common goals and a common spirit.
I was an athlete. I wanted my kids to be athletes. They both played T-ball although I never thought either of them would continue with that.
They both did gymnastics, and I was quite certain neither of them would become a gymnast. They were both snow skiers, but we live in East Tennessee and the chances of them becoming really good at that were slim.
Neither of them gravitated toward individual sports — they had an obvious preference for team sports. Maybe they got that from me, maybe not.
Both of them had a lot of success at their chosen sports, volleyball and football. I will always believe that those sports help mold them into the responsible adults that they are today.
And I will also believe that the person that they are today is because of a lot of positive influences that they encountered along their sports careers.
People from diverse backgrounds. People that didn’t grow up quite like them. Those with different ideological and political opinions. People that were dedicated, smart, and kind. Good teammates. Good people. Their crowd.
