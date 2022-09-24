In 2012, Maryville High School lost the state championship game after a bad call wiped out a 2-point conversion. It was the worst call I’ve ever witnessed in literally thousands of football games over my lifetime. Film review later proved that the call was incorrect.
In what will remain one of the greatest acts of sportsmanship that I have ever witnessed, then-Maryville coach George Quarles refused to make excuses and instead told his young charges to go shake the other team’s hand and accept the silver ball (the runner-up trophy).
No whining. No screaming. No kicking. Just grace and dignity.
In 2014, Eckerd College’s Kara Oberer hit what would be the game-winning home run in a softball game against Florida Southern. However, because of an injury, she was unable to run the bases and could not be assisted by her own teammates.
What did the Florida Southern softball team do? They carried her around the bases so that the winning run would count. They didn’t have to do that and could have won the game had they not done so.
In 2017, after his Clemson football team lost in a huge upset to Syracuse, Dabo Swiney went into the Syracuse locker room after the game to congratulate them on the win. I don’t know of any other coach that has done that, especially at that level and particularly after that kind of loss.
I remember a video clip of a wrestler allowing his opponent who had Cerebral Palsy to pin him when it was obvious that he could have easily won the match. If you watch for them, examples of great sportsmanship are everywhere. A soccer player is injured and the opposing team kicks the ball out of bounds to stop the play. A football player scores a touchdown and immediately hands the ball to the referee then goes to find his teammates. A runner stops to help another runner that has fallen down.
And then there’s the other side, the dark side. There’s a soccer league in Knoxville that has had to cut back on the number of teams and games because they can’t find officials. High school football teams around here have to play two Thursday games each season because of a referee shortage.
Who would blame them? They get cussed and yelled at incessantly. It has to be one of the most thankless jobs out there, but the games can’t go on without them.
Parents that just won’t shut up. Yelling at their kid. Yelling at your kid. Yelling at the coaches. Players yelling at other players. And yes, coaches that think they’re Bobby Knight.
You aren’t going to find me in the stands often at games of any kind. I just can’t sit there and listen to “fans” berate players, coaches and officials. Just can’t do it.
So how about this: let’s pursue civility. Let’s set an example for everyone out there. What does that take? Don’t be that parent. Don’t coach from the stands. Don’t applaud an opponent’s mistakes. Don’t yell at the officials. Cheer loudly for a good play.
Don’t make your kid dread the ride home. Be their parent.
Allow your son or your daughter to enjoy being part of a team, even if they aren’t the star.
Most aren’t.
Play hard and play to win, but win with
grace and lose with dignity.
