A family member had a baby about 3 a.m. on Christmas Day. Everybody is fine. It was a pretty awesome Christmas present, but it got me to thinking about the obstetrician and the delivery staff at the hospital (yeah, I know, my brain works in mysterious ways).
That baby didn’t care it was Christmas. It was ready to come out. And that baby didn’t care that folks at the hospital had families. I suppose the doctor that delivered this baby long ago decided it was part of their life — part of their duty — to be there when needed.
What a huge sacrifice! It really doesn’t matter what was going on in their own life, what their own family needs might be. They were there. It still amazes me.
And they’re not alone. Think about all those workers in the hospital. They probably would have preferred to be home, enjoying Christmas, being with their family. But they had a job to do. An essential, important job.
You maybe didn’t choose to be in the hospital during the holidays, but you probably took it for granted it would be fully staffed. I would ask that if you do find yourself in the hospital sometime, please be patient when you push that nurse call button. Maybe they’re short staffed that day. Maybe somebody called in sick without time to call in a replacement.
Think about those staffing the emergency room. I don’t know for sure, but I bet most of the ERs were busy all day on Christmas Day. Those working there might miss their families that day but when the next ambulance pulls in, all thoughts go to the patient.
Think about those in law enforcement. I’m sure every young police officer would prefer to be there when their own kids wake up and run to the Christmas tree to see what they might find. Instead, they were out there on duty to protect and defend us — maybe even putting their own life on the line so we could be safe.
How about the fireman? If there is a burning building, they don’t stop to think they would like to be somewhere else. They don’t stop to think about how nice it might be to be home sitting in front of a fire, eating too much, enjoying loved ones.
No, when a fire happens they rush to the fire, putting themselves in harm’s way. My dad always told me in the event of a crisis, to seek those that are running to the crisis, not those running away from it. I think he was talking more about life, but it certainly works when talking about a catastrophe.
And it’s not just to save lives. It’s to save your property. They fight the fire to minimize the damage to your house, to minimize the impact on your life.
It got me to thinking about those that work in Emergency Care, the EMTs and paramedics. Probably one of the more underpaid jobs out there, those folks are always ready to save your life. And maybe on Christmas Day.
Then there are the utility workers. If your electricity goes out on Christmas Day, you don’t really think about the fact that somebody will be on the job, waiting for the call to go and restore your electricity so your house stays warm on a cold day.
Look to the soldier, maybe serving us on foreign soil. You know they would love to be home. But instead, they’re serving our country, doing their duty. You don’t have to agree with why they are there to appreciate their sacrifices and dedication to our country.
We take a lot for granted. We too often take for granted the sacrifices so many people make to create a world that is safer, warmer, easier, better.
For all those that serve others, I thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.