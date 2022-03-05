I was in a discussion on sports performance and training programs this week when the conversation turned to the best exercises for different sports.
In other words, if you play softball, what are the most important exercises for you to do? Or baseball, or football, or pretty much anything out there. It was a pretty high-level discussion so there were a lot of really great ideas thrown about.
I took notes, but the discussion was fast and furious so I didn’t get everything, but I did get the basics. For the most part, you can divide the discussion into two parts — performance and prevention. The two go hand in hand.
From a performance perspective, prevention of injuries can be huge. If you’re injured, you can’t perform, you can’t practice, you can’t work on those things that translate to performance.
Let’s start with baseball and softball. You might think that they’re about the same thing but there are some important differences.
With any sport that involves throwing, those muscles that rotate the trunk, mostly what we think about when we consider our core muscles, are the single most important thing to consider from a performance standpoint.
And throwing is not just baseball and softball. Think about the volleyball serve or spike — those are both basically a throwing motion. Quarterbacks, discus throwers, shot putters, the tennis serve; all those involve a throwing motion and require strong trunk rotators to be effective.
For baseball pitchers, the hips are key. The lead leg needs to have really good hip external rotation motion and really good trail leg hip internal rotation strength. In a huge study done by a friend of mine, these two factors were the best predictors of pitching success, not the shoulder nor the trunk.
In preventing injuries in the throwing athlete, the single most important exercises are those that strengthen the “decelerators” of the arm. Think about the back of the shoulder and the muscles that pull back on your shoulder blade. Those are often neglected and that’s when you see me with an injury.
Swimmer’s shoulder is a very real entity and is related to that same thing. So much of what swimmers do develops the front of the shoulder and ignores the back of the shoulder. It is absolutely necessary for swimmers to work on muscular balance at the shoulders.
Basketball and soccer players change direction a lot so their injuries tend to be more at the lower leg and ankle. Dynamic strengthening of those muscles that stabilize the ankle are essential.
Think planting your foot and suddenly changing direction: that’s where the importance of strong ankles comes into play. Same thing for running backs and receivers on a football team.
Working on sudden changes of direction in the gym can get you ready for practice and games. Hopping from one side to the other, plyometrics off of a box, jumping onto an unstable surface, all those will help develop the strength necessary for performance and prevention.
It just makes sense that if you’re a soccer player that heads the ball that you need strong neck muscles. Don’t forget that the foundation that those neck muscles depend are on the rest of the spine (core strength).
Training for performance is not all bench press and hamstring stretching. It’s more about focusing on what you need for your body to do in space — controlling motion and reacting to outside forces.
