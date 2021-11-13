The dreaded COVID 20! What? You haven’t heard of it? Ever hear of the Freshman 15?
The Freshman 15 is when junior goes off to college and promptly picks up 15 pounds. It’s a combination of eating habits and lifestyle changes. Factor in the opportunity to cut class (they don’t take roll and Mom isn’t there to get you out of bed) and more leisure time and, well, next thing you know, you’ve gained fifteen pounds.
Now I’m not going to disrespect the pain and suffering that COVID has brought us. It is likely that all of us have lost family and friends. I know I have. This COVID pandemic has been truly awful, and it’s not over yet.
It’s still out there. It’s still killing people. And the physical ramifications of it are still haunting many. Post-C Syndrome and “Long COVID” may be poorly defined clinical entities, but ask around and you will find lots of folks that are still experiencing symptoms many months after contracting COVID.
And even those that never caught COVID may be experiencing side effects from the whole pandemic thing. Take me for example.
I haven’t had COVID myself although a couple of family members have, but it definitely changed my lifestyle for several months.
For the first few months of COVID, I lived alone. To avoid contact with me, a health care worker and someone that was potentially in contact with COVID-positive individuals every day, my wife moved to our son’s house to help with childcare. At that time, they had a preemie newborn and we all agreed that COVID in the house would not be a good thing.
And then we were discouraged from group bike rides so that healthy outlet wasn’t available to me. I could have ridden a lot of miles solo, but I’ve never much enjoyed solo rides and, well, I was probably fighting some depression at the time so I didn’t do much biking anyway.
I did a ton of farmwork during those first few months but that is just steady — it probably doesn’t burn many calories. We laugh now at all the “Joe-vid” projects that I did in those months. Built a vineyard. Finished a workroom in my barn. Planted trees and flowers and the biggest garden I’ve ever had.
But I ate whatever was available, not always real healthy stuff. Way too much fast food. A snack at bedtime because that’s what I do when the world is weighing me down.
The moral of the story is that I gained about 15 pounds. I topped 200 for the first time since college, when I was trying to weigh as much as I could. I am noticeably thicker through the midsection and 15 pounds is a lot when you’re on a bicycle climbing hills.
I wish I could tell you that some return to normalcy and my usual routine has found me back below 185 where I need to be. I can’t. I’ve lost some, but it has proven harder than I thought. But still, I keep working.
Let’s look at the other side of the COVID pandemic — those people that were left weak and debilitated by their own episode. Those folks are also finding it tough to get their strength back. It doesn’t appear as simple as just working hard. It is much more complicated than that.
How so, we don’t know. But I’ve had a ton of patients with chronic fatigue and a variety of musculoskeletal disorders that I believe are related to COVID. Even as we get the disease somewhat under control through vaccination and continued precautions, the long-term effects still haunt many.
What do you do? Consult the professionals. Your primary care physician. A physical therapist. Your personal trainer. Do the work. Stay persistent. Be patient.
We are in this for the long run and this pandemic appears to be more marathon than sprint.
