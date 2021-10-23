We’re all looking for the Fountain of Youth. We all want to be 10 years younger — or 20. The problem is that we’re always looking for the latest easy fix. The latest pill.
It’s not easy. It takes work. But it’s not like you have to eat sprouts three meals a day and exercise every waking hour. It just takes diligence. You’ve got to pursue good health persistently. Doggedly.
That’s the term that probably is used most often to describe me — doggedly persistent. I don’t ride 100 miles or throw around 400 pounds in the weight room. I don’t avoid all things bad for me, and I sure don’t sleep enough.
But I do enough things consistently and persistently that I stay pretty healthy. I’m at that stage in life when it doesn’t bother me when people tell me that I look good for a man my age. It’s OK.
Long gone is the day when I worried about looking old. I have the wrinkles and the sags that verify 68 years. I’m staring at 70 and I know it — and I don’t mind it.
I believe we have a responsibility to ourselves and to those that love us to be as healthy as we can, especially as we get older. I don’t want to be a burden on my children because of my declining health. When I can’t take care of my farm, when somebody sees fit to pull my driving privileges, I want a cabin in the woods on a trout stream.
So what can you do to stay healthy at any age? I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — you’ve got to move. Every day. How far? How fast? It doesn’t matter, just move.
You’ve got to have a personal relationship with a primary care physician. When they run into you at the grocery store, they call you by your name. They know who you are.
I’ve got a confession to make. When I run into people around town, I often cannot think of their name. I can probably tell you their last injury, what their sport is or where they work, and probably where they live. Just don’t count on me to remember their name.
It’s not a factor of getting old. I’ve never been able to remember names. So here’s the usual encounter: I see someone in the store and I ask them how they’ve done since that shoulder surgery. Well, they are certain that I remember their name since I know all about their medical history. Huh-uh. Not the way it happens.
Maybe they don’t remember your name at first but you shouldn’t be a stranger to your personal care physician. There are three other doctors that you need to be acquainted with as you get older.
You need to have a cardiologist. Your cardiologist needs to know your medical history and never ever hide anything from them.
You need to have a dermatologist. Cancer might start with your skin but untreated it may move to other areas (metastasize) where it becomes a bigger problem. Allow your dermatologist to stop potential cancers in their tracks.
You need to have a gastroenterologist. Colon cancer is completely preventable with early intervention. A colonoscopy at 40 if you have risk factors and 50 if you don’t can keep you healthy.
Oh, and two more, if you’re female. You need a gynecologist and a breast specialist. A few years ago, it was argued that you might not need an annual mammogram. Hogwash! Ask any breast cancer survivor what saved their life and they will tell you it was that annual mammogram.
Staying healthy as you age might not be easy but then it’s not really that hard. Move, eat healthier, sleep adequately, and get the medical care that you need and you will find that people will tell you “you look good for your age!” And that’s not so bad.
