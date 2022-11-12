You don’t have to come here often to know that I have great admiration for coaches and teachers. It was a coach and a teacher that helped me understand that I had more potential than I had ever imagined. That maybe I could do something more than what was once expected of me.
Coach Bert “Chig” Ratledge, my high school football coach, and Dr. Robert Barrett, my college English teacher both opened my eyes, helped me escape the mediocrity that my underachieving self was destined for.
Coach Ratledge’s overheard words, “If he works at it, he can be a good one,” still ring in my ears. Dr. Barrett’s question, “Why are you such an underachiever,” turned the corner for me academically.
In the years since, I have seen coaches and teachers change lives. Some do it every day. Blount County and Greenback are blessed with many such people, and have been for a very long time. I’m proud to call many of them friends.
After four decades of sporting events, I’ve also gotten to know a lot of coaches from the surrounding areas. I count many of them as friends as well.
Don Dodgen coached basketball at Farragut and then was their athletic director. He’s a class act and has been a positive influence on generations. One of my favorite opposing coaches is the football coach at Farragut, Eddie Courtney. Even while fighting cancer, he continued his mission to change lives.
Clark Duncan coached football at Powell and then later at South-Doyle. He had a rule against talking with parents about playing time. If they came to him to talk about playing time, their son was dismissed from the team. As the story goes, the parent of one of his better players came to talk to him and eventually got around to, you guessed it, talking about playing time.
The quote that I’ve heard about that episode was, “I’m sure going to miss your son.” Coach Duncan had principles and he stood behind them. I admire that, and I admire the job he’s done as a mentor and teacher.
Bearden’s Mark Blevins may not have been everybody’s favorite coach. He coached hard and expected a lot from his kids. A no-nonsense kind of guy, his teams seemed to reflect that. And they were good. Goodness were they good!
We weren’t exactly friends, but I admired his passion and his competitiveness. Also their softball coach, I can remember his between inning sprints to the left foul pole between each inning. Every time.
Gary Shephard coached Halls High School football from 1993-2004 and was a salty, fierce competitor. But get him off the football field and he was one of the nicest guys you ever want to meet.
Fulton’s Rob Black recently retired from coaching, leaving a lasting legacy of service to that school and that community that was started by his dad, Bob Black (maybe related), for whom the football field is named. And Fulton’s boys basketball coach and athletic director Jody Wright is one of my all-time favorite people.
What do all these people have in common? They all loved kids. They all dedicated long careers to serving their schools and their communities. They all could have been hugely successful at doing lots of other things but stuck it out at jobs that are underpaid, overly scrutinized, and often frustrating.
There are teachers and coaches like that in every school, in every community, in every town. And they do change lives, every single day.
