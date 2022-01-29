Sometimes I get an idea just out of the blue and build a column from that. It can be a single word or phrase. Sometimes people suggest topics, which is always welcome. Sometimes I struggle to decide on a topic. After 35 years, that should be no surprise.
And then sometimes, like this week, it falls in my lap. I was sitting in the stands at a game when it all came together. All I had to do was sit down at the keyboard and let it out.
Despite my best efforts, I do repeat myself. I’ve talked about movement and exercise many times. I don’t seem to be able to shut up about concussions and dealing with the heat. And I talk about being the parent to an athlete a lot. I’m back there this week.
I want to get to the point of this column right away — there are two purposes for youth sports: movement education and developing active lifestyles.
We need to teach children how to move; how to run; how to throw; to develop athleticism; to learn the joy of moving their body. We need sports to make movement fun.
We know with certainty that active children become active adults. We know with certainty that an active lifestyle takes care of many of the chronic health problems that plague us: obesity, heart disease, diabetes and so on.
Let me make this very, very clear — the purpose of youth sports is not to win championships. Let me repeat that: the purpose of youth sports is not to win championships. It should always be to help children grow.
I find the thought of an undefeated season in youth sports disgusting. If it is a local league, then it means that most of the talent is on one team. It usually means that one or more teams in that league never win. If it is a travel league, then you’re not pursuing good enough competition.
Don’t get me wrong; keeping score is important. Trying to win is necessary, not for the trophy but for what it should mean. It should mean that you work harder, are better prepared. Winning by a large margin helps no one.
The genesis of this particular column actually started last weekend, watching youth sports. I’ll be vague to protect the good folks in this story. And let me say that there are far more good folks in youth sports than bad.
Take Joey Winders for example: still coaching youth sports after all these years. But more profoundly, he can be found on Saturdays refereeing Parks & Rec basketball alongside his son. Could Joey find a better way to spend his Saturdays? Probably. That he chooses refereeing the most basic of sports speaks to his commitment.
Then a parent in the stand yells at him for a (correct) call that he makes, and then does it again. I’m sitting behind that parent and silently seething. They just don’t get it. I didn’t say anything — until now.
Or the coach that plays their bench players the bare minimum required by the league, or not at all. Or the coach that coaches a Saturday morning game of 8-year-olds like they’re playing for the NBA championship.
Those people have so completely lost the “why” of youth sports has to be pitied — and vilified.
Folks, no one knows who will be the next LeBron James or Patrick Mahones at age 10. No one knows for sure that their kid will be a star: no coach, no parent, no one.
Coach, your job is to promote movement and active lifestyle in everyone on your team. Every. Single. One. The end of the bench needs your coaching more than the most gifted. Your job is player development — not winning championships.
Parent, your job is to provide your child with opportunities for movement, to work with them at home, and to support them. Always.
