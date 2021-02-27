What are you looking for when you stop at this space?
News about the sports world? Advice for injuries? Ideas for how to be healthier? Or happier?
I really don’t know exactly when I started writing this column. It was about 1986, when Gary Turner was the sports editor. That’s 35 years. I really never thought about much beyond the next column back then. Still don’t.
At first, it was called The Jock Doc. That was Gary’s idea. Somewhere along the way, columns quit having catchy names like that. I can’t say I was disappointed. I caught some grief for that title.
In the early days, it was almost always about injuries. Then I discovered I couldn’t write about sprained ankles, concussions and dealing with the heat but so many times before I started repeating myself. That’s not to say I haven’t repeated myself. I’m sure I have.
At an average of about 800 words each, times 52 weeks a year, times 35 years — that’s almost a million and a half words. Every English teacher I ever had just rolled over in their grave.
Somewhere along the way, I branched out into a lot of other issues. I’ve avoided politics and religion, but if you read between the lines, you’ve probably noticed something about both of those from time to time.
So, why have you made it this far?
Ok, let’s talk about my why. I’m a teacher at heart. My first college degree was in education. I believe an important part of my job as a physical therapist and athletic trainer is to teach.
I teach my patients how to deal with their orthopedic issues. I teach them how to move. I teach them exercise and activities that they can do.
I’m probably a preacher at heart. Once upon a time, I thought I might want to be a preacher. I believe I was 12 and involved with Youth Day at my church.
My mom was thrilled at that prospect. That didn’t work out.
I’ve been accused of preaching in this space. OK. Probably. I’ve tried to preach without being preachy. My sermon is about how to be healthier. Physically, mentally, emotionally and, maybe as a by-product, spiritually.
I probably should have been a cheerleader. Goodness knows that I’ve been accused of that by my words in this space. It’s just that I’ve never wanted to be negative about things. About life. I’ve always wanted to be a positive influence in everything I do.
That’s why I would never tell a kid what they can’t do with their life. I believe in dreaming big and then chasing those dreams.
That’s why I like to keep it real. That’s why my diet advice is tempered by the fact that food should be one of life’s delights. That a good cheeseburger with Benton’s bacon is meant to be enjoyed from time to time. Or that anything with cream cheese on it is worthy.
I will never understand smoking and I always try to offer effective tools for dealing with obesity, but I will never hate based on those things.
My why? To share what I’ve learned about sports and life and living. To inspire, encourage, and create reflection. To help you live a happier and more active life. To admit to the mistakes I’ve made and to point out the heroes among us.
That’s all.
