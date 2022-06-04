Oh my goodness! Where did the summer go?
OK, I guess it just got here. But with all the trips and camps and plans that may or may not happen, it seems like it will be here and gone before you know it. Fall football is just around the corner.
What’s on your agenda for the summer? How many camps are the kids going to? I know that my daughter has one who is being asked to be a part of two different summer teams. Same sport. Different cities.
Then there are sport camps that are half fun and half instructional but really good for all-around development.
We have already been to our annual family beach vacation and it was everything we had hoped it to be. We’ve missed the past couple of years because of COVID, so it was especially sweet this year.
My favorite part may be early mornings. I get up before anyone and head to the ocean for a couple of miles on a paddleboard. The water is still and quiet, and I’ve pretty much got it to myself. I come back just in time to cook breakfast for everyone.
And then there’s Camp Blackberry, our annual week with six of the seven grandkids — the two year old is not quite ready for primetime. That’s where we have them all at our house for a week of adventures, hikes, day trips, swimming and art. Things they wouldn’t eat otherwise. Late night stories. Giggles galore.
We went to Fall Creek Falls State Park last year and sneaking up the stairs to hear all six of them laughing and telling stories without adult intervention was the highlight of the week for me.
When I was a kid (here we go again), summers were one constant play date without supervision. A gang of us boys would meet at somebody’s house on our bikes, then decide what we would do. No adults. No camp counselors.
Swimming in local creeks, basketball at Don P. Smith’s house or the junior high, tennis at the Greer’s or the McPeake’s. There were no public tennis courts. Coach Ratledge held a camp of sorts at the town’s only baseball field. Mostly it was dividing up and playing baseball games, but I do remember some crafts. I’m pretty sure there was neither registration nor fees. You just showed up.
Pickup football games at the field beside the Messamore’s house. Or in the street in front of Bill Miller’s house. Fishing in our favorite holes. Archery. BB gun wars (don’t ask).
Lunch was at whomever’s house we happened to find ourselves at. Nobody carried money because you didn’t need any. The only rule was to be home by supper.
Oh, I did go to Boy Scout camp. Camp Buck Toms near Rockwood. Every year from the time I was 11 until I graduated from high school. It exposed me to another world.
But for the most part, we were on our own. That world just doesn’t exist today. It was idyllic then but impossible now. Still, simple play has a place.
The unfortunate thing is we have to create opportunities for play for our kids today.
I think it’s part of the reason my grandkids seem to love to come out to my house. They can go play in the barn and just explore all the nooks and crannies. The tractor and workshop and horse stalls must be fascinating to them. Or they can take radio-controlled cars and run them around
the crude track I built nearby.
Swimming in my pool doesn’t involve laps or competition or any of that sort of thing. Just play.
They just get to be kids. They need that.
