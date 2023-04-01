Oh my goodness. It’s time to get outside folks. Yeah, we will have some bad days still, but most of the bad stuff is behind us. And, daylight savings time is back!
I absolutely love daylight savings time. I don’t mind leaving home in the dark, but I sure don’t want to get home in the dark. Right now, the sun sets a little before eight, which means I can get things done outside even after working all day.
I even got to cover football practice for one of our athletic trainers this week and the weather was glorious. And, for the umpteenth time, I’m not retired. I just gave up sports coverage a couple of years back.
That was after a day spent bike riding, which was equally glorious. Sure, it could rain and I’m certain we will have some cold mornings and cool nights, but the worst of winter is likely over.
It doesn’t seem to have been a great year for the redbuds but the dogwoods are showing promise right now. I passed by a field of purple wildflowers on Little River Road this week and the Mayapple is blooming deep in the woods.
A year ago or so, I wrote about green therapy. There really are positive health benefits from getting outside. Out in nature. Now is the time.
I’ve written a bunch of times about the Greenbelt. Have you ever been around the lake out near U.S. Food Service? Or on the Greenbelt out near Clayton Headquarters? You will be amazed at both.
You should think of the Greenbelt/Greenway as a linear park, 26 miles long. Whoever planned it should be hired to help with some of the traffic mess around here.
I wrote about Jarvis Park, this little oasis just a few minutes from downtown Maryville. It’s hard to explain how peaceful it is, with a tiny babbling brook yet surrounded by suburbia.
Of course, the Smokies are literally at our back door. From the furthest points in the county, you can be in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in 30 minutes. And on a trail in the woods in just a few minutes more.
I love Cades Cove. I love the history. The views are incredible. The trails that begin in the Cove are among my favorite. Abrams Falls. Gregory Bald. Russell Field.
But we are loving it to death. Too much traffic. Too many cars. And I’m pretty sure that you’re not really getting any of that green therapy by driving the loop.
Yes, I understand that driving is the only way some people can get out and about and I believe that they will definitely benefit from the trip. Windows down. Breeze blowing. Being out in nature regardless of the vehicle.
I get that. You do what you can. But if you can, you do.
It seems at times like I’m the only person in Blount County still mowing their own yard. Lawn service is a big business around here, and I’m sure they do it more efficiently and effectively than I can, but I still like to sit on my lawn mower, music in my ears, smelling the fresh cut grass. I’m not sure if that qualifies as green therapy, but it does my soul good.
It’s just too easy to get outside around here. Green spaces are available just minutes from where you are, wherever you are.
Take advantage of them, even if it’s just for a few minutes a day.
