Miami Dolphines quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not my patient. I have never, nor will I ever, work for the Miami Dolphins. But I can tell you that discussions about Tagovailoa and his concussion are exploding in my world, the world of athletic training.
A little background: Recently Tagovailoa was injured in a NFL game. He was tackled and his head hit the ground. He got up, staggered a bit, fell to one knee, and was helped from the field. He later reentered the game. Four days later, he was again tackled and again, hit his head on the ground. This time he stayed down and was carried from the field on a stretcher.
The thing that has the sports medicine world abuzz is the question, should Tagovailoa have been allowed to play in that second game.
I wasn’t there. I didn’t make that decision. I’m not going to use this space to judge those that did. But athletic trainers everywhere make those kinds of decisions every day.
We are blessed around here. There is an athletic trainer and sometimes two, at every school. There are 17 athletic trainers at Total Rehabilitation that provide those services.
They can be found at sporting events far and wide. In Blount County, there isn’t a high school football game of any type, varsity, junior varsity, or freshmen, that doesn’t have an athletic trainer in attendance.
Athletic trainers also cover other sports as well. If you attend a high school event for soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball or track, you will find one of our athletic trainers.
The orthopedic surgeons at OrthoTennessee-Maryville (formerly Maryville Orthopedic Clinic) have been providing coverage at high school football games for decades. Sports medicine specialist Dr. Ben England returned home to Blount County in 2020 after practicing in Johnson City for 9 years and can be found at sporting events all over the county.
Maryville College is also well covered, under the direction of head athletic trainer Jenny Massey with a staff of athletic trainers and OTM’s Dr. Michael Kern.
Our local athletes have the benefit of superb medical coverage, on the field, on the pitch, on the track and on the court.
Let me tell you a little bit about how we deal with concussions. Every high school athlete that we can reach is given an ImPACT test in the preseason. This is a computer-generated test that measures cognitive function and things like short-term memory and response time. If there is any indication of a head injury, they are given the ImPACT test soon after all their symptoms abate.
If we don’t have that pre-test, the data is still useful, as there are standards that we can compare their results to.
During a game, athletic trainers are constantly watching the playing field, not so much to follow the game but to watch for any sign of injury. If there is any sign of a problem, the athletic trainer can pull the player out of the game for further assessment.
We have wonderful coaches around here. I don’t know of a single one that would question the authority of our athletic trainers. If we say they can’t play, they’re out. With regards to possible concussions, if we see any sign of a concussion — slow to respond, unable to answer simple questions and, yes, staggering — they are done.
We do a sideline assessment and assume that any blow to the head is a concussion until proven otherwise. We are incredibly conservative when it comes to potential concussions. It is better to be safe than sorry.
I guess my major point is this: there are mechanisms and protocols in place to keep someone off the field, off the court or out of the game, if there is any possibility at all of a head injury. There should never be a question of how an injury like this is handled in this neighborhood.
