How do we return to exercising and respect social distancing?
It’s hard. Gyms are open, sort of. All sorts of rules and restrictions. Social distancing is hard in that setting.
But it can work. Gyms limit the number of people in their facility at any given time, ensuring that you have plenty of room to spread out. Gyms will ask that you clean equipment after you use it and wash your hands before and after. That’s really it. Very doable.
Hiking in the Smokies is finally available to us. Lots of people discovered hiking trails outside of the Smokies. There are lots of trails in the nearby Cherokee National Forest that are worth the short drive. I passed by a trailhead for the East Lakeshore Trail one day and found it packed with vehicles.
By venturing out, we discover rare gems that we knew nothing about. If you haven’t hiked beyond the top of Bald River Falls, you’ve missed one of those gems. The trail follows along Bald River with a number of lesser falls and only one moderate climb.
During this, I discovered the joy of biking up Citico Road on a gravel bike. I’ve been on that road before but never on a bicycle. It gives you a new perspective and a more personal view of Citico Creek. There’s this really cool spillway at the end of the road before you turn up the climb to Indian Boundary Lake.
With access limited to some local mountain biking trails, I also discovered some incredible trails in the Ocoee River area. It’s still amazing to me that the Ocoee hosted the 1996 Olympic whitewater events.
Walking or jogging in the neighborhood is a good way to stay active. Generally safer, you’re also never far from home.
It seems that most golf courses are open, most requiring everyone with their own golf cart. Doesn’t seem that golf would present much problem in social distancing. Golfers spread all over the fairway. Me in the woods looking for my lost ball.
I never did understand why tennis courts were closed. Even doubles tennis would allow you to maintain social distance. There was even some talk about tennis balls carrying the virus. That one was pretty absurd.
Bike shops continue to be busy, maybe busier than they’ve ever been. Obviously, folks are breaking out old bikes, getting them cleaned up and repaired, and taking to the trails and roads. I’ve seen traffic jams on the Greenway.
Group bike rides are still something that I’m not completely sure of. I have to respect the process and the fact that others might not want to ride with me, since I’m in healthcare and exposed to a lot of people.
The problem is that we are social creatures. We want to be around other people. I think that’s especially true when it comes to exercising. We will exercise more faithfully and work harder at our exercise if we are doing it with other people. But if you really want to exercise, you will find a way. Just follow a few precautions. If you’re sick, sneezing, coughing, or running a fever, wear a mask and stay away from everyone.
If you don’t have a thermometer, you need to get one. There is evidence that you will have an elevated temperature before you are symptomatic from the coronavirus but NOT before you are contagious. Taking your temperature might help you protect others.
If you’re older or have co-morbidities (things like asthma, COPD, diabetes, heart disease) you should wear a mask when in public — and that includes in the gym — and maintain strict social distancing.
Can we exercise and maintain social distancing? I think so. It just takes some effort.
