This is more often than not a “feel good” piece. I’ll admit that. I’ve never thought it was my place to be critical or negative. I try to be encouraging while hopefully teaching lessons about health, sports and wellness.
I even try and be positive even while discussing tough topics. I understand the health implications of obesity but I know that sometimes it is complicated. I hate smoking but love the smoker (unless they get too close). I preach against those that don’t take care of their health but believe with all my heart that we should take care of those that can’t take care of themselves.
Recently a local high school athlete took her own life. There is nothing but darkness to be found in that. I didn’t know her but I know several of her friends.
A teenager, entering the prime of her life, who was struggling with something so immense that she decided to end it. Someone suffering such pain that she saw only one way out.
It’s devastating to think about as a parent or grandparent. Such a future, such a life … gone before she really had a chance to show what was to come. I can’t imagine the pain.
Yet, it can happen to any of us. No one is immune. We can be close to our kids but we cannot know everything about them. And it seems to be far more common among athletes than you would think. Athletes succeeding at sports that they love, surrounded by a sound support system.
Reports have suicide up 30% in Blount County. Nationwide, teenage suicides are up by 40%. The isolation imposed by COVID-19 restrictions are likely contributing to those figures.
Maybe sports is part of the problem. Maybe the emphasis on winning and success and scholarships is just too much for some. Maybe it is too much for someone one too young to fathom the depths of despair and disappointment. Maybe it is overwhelming for them to deal with a level of stress that their young minds cannot comprehend.
I would not begin to understand all that can go wrong. Kids that are loved and in stable families doing this unthinkable final act. Ending their pain in the only way that they think is available to them.
I want to shout it to the mountain tops — there IS help available.
But you’ve got to talk to somebody. Talk to your school’s guidance counselor. They are trained to deal with these things. Talk to a youth pastor of someone around kids doing ministry like Young Life or FCA. There are good people around that will listen and help you.
You may think that there is no way a professional counselor could help you deal with your problems but they can. Whatever your problems are.
Bubba Hooker is a well-known local youth leader in our community. Bubba has himself been touched by suicide. Bubba told me, “I’m sick of seeing our kids die and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to stop it.”
He and Roger Murphy, local educator, minister, and youth advocate, have plans to put a group together to make a difference in Blount County.
I know that probably the hardest thing in the world to you would be to tell your parents how you feel. That’s understandable. But you’ve got to tell someone. A family friend. A teacher. A coach. Someone.
Just know that nothing is too much to overcome but you’ve got to have help.
