Time, where does it go? When I was a teenager, it seemed like it stood still.
I can remember knowing how many days, hours and minutes until I turned 16 and could get my driver’s license. Had a chart in my room. It seemed like it would never get here.
Back then, when I would go to bed at night, it seemed like it would take forever to get to sleep. At the factory where I worked in the summer during college, an eight-hour shift felt like eight days.
When I got to UT-Memphis for physical therapy school, things started speeding up a bit. Classes, labs, work, being a newlywed, clinics, student government; there didn’t seem to be enough hours in the day.
Then, whoosh, it was over and I moved to Maryville with my pregnant wife, starting a new job in a new city. I’m certain that those nine months of pregnancy slowed things down for my wife but not for me. She was in labor for like a year (not really).
And then, blink, I’m old with grandchildren and a new knee and life is hurtling breakneck speed toward something else. Where did the time go?
Many times, I’ve heard coaches tell their freshmen athletes that before they looked around twice, they would be seniors and looking at their final year.
I’ve heard George Quarles many times tell senior football players to savor each moment, enjoy every game, that before they would know it, their season would be over.
When it’s hot and you’re tired and practice is hard, it’s quite difficult to understand that but it is true. I’ve heard senior class after senior class bemoan that their final season was almost over. “Where did it go?”
Maybe it played out with success and wins, but did you enjoy the process? Did you enjoy the pageantry and the competition? Did you enjoy your teammates? Did you even enjoy the practices, where your real effort lies, and the wins, where your effort was rewarded?
So here’s the thing: you don’t have time to waste. Take a day off from training? Is your competitor? You think you have plenty of time but you don’t. In football, you’ve got 10 games. Make the playoffs and a few more.
Other sports? Usually double that or more but still a finite number. You have only “X” number of games or events to play the game that you love, to be the player you dreamed you could be.
Your family is going on a vacation this summer? Great! You don’t have to stop training (and you shouldn’t).
You can find a gym to work out in. You can run. You can do body weight exercises if stuck in a hotel room.
We took a volleyball into the Canadian wilderness one time and put a strap up for a net and played volleyball on the shores of a remote lake. We took a basketball to a Caribbean island and somehow found a game or two. You find a way.
You’re tired and want to take a day off from your workouts? If you’re not getting enough sleep then it’s OK to back off on your workout, but don’t abandon it. Rest is essential but don’t make excuses.
Then maybe one day you’ll be standing on the podium or hoisting that trophy, and then it will all be worthwhile. All the blood, sweat and tears. The hot August workouts and the stadium steps until you think your legs will never move again.
But if you’re not the champion, you will still be the best you that you can be. And you will have learned incredibly valuable lessons about what it takes to get there that you will hopefully go on and apply to life.
But whatever you do, don’t you quit!
