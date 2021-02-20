I had to laugh on Tuesday of this week when someone saw a bike in the back of my truck and said, “Surely you didn’t ride your bicycle today!” No. I didn’t. I was tempted, but it was 26 degrees that felt like 16 with ice on the roads and the trails so I decided to hide, not ride.
I’ve certainly ridden when it was this cold or colder. With the proper clothing, it’s not too bad. It’s actually harder to dress when it is in the 20s than when it is in the teens. In the teens, you wear pretty much everything that you have. In the 20s, you have to be careful not to overdress because once you start generating some body heat, you can get too warm and start sweating, and sweating at those temperatures on a moving vehicle can be dangerous.
On two occasions this week, I did something this week that I don’t think I’ve ever done. As part of my recommendations for someone’s rehabilitation program, I recommended 20 minutes of being outdoors.
One was a patient with neck problems and the other was someone with headaches. You might ask, what does someone like that need to be outside for 20 minutes?
I’m glad you asked. I could tell you that studies have shown that being outdoors, in nature, for 20 minutes a day boosts your health and immune system. It’s true.
I could tell you that nature gives you a sense of relaxation, lowers your blood pressure, and decreases inflammation, but you probably already knew that.
I could tell you that it is a great way to get vitamin D, something that you could be missing because of bad weather and COVID. And vitamin D is very important.
Despite multiple cups of coffee, do you still have trouble staying sharp to complete the task at hand? Studies have clearly shown that a walk in the park can improve our focus and help with mental fatigue. And nature does a great job in helping our mind be more active. Tons of great ideas have come up while someone was hiking in the forest.
If you’re spending too much time indoors, your sleep cycles can be significantly affected. 20 minutes outside can help set those sleep patterns, produce more melatonin (which helps you sleep), and set you up for a better night and a better morning.
Breaking up our day is essential. There are lots of studies on this one. That patient with a neck problem spent 8-plus hours a day sitting at a computer. My neck hurts just thinking about that. You may not feel like you can sacrifice that 20 minutes, but I would argue that you more than make up for it in improved productivity the rest of the time.
Now that maybe you agree that those 20 minutes could be valuable, how do you do it when it is colder than you can stand? Two key ingredients: How you move and what you wear.
If you’re walking, jogging or hiking, it’s relatively easy to start generating body heat from the start. On the bicycle, it’s a bit harder. But once you start generating some body heat, staying comfortable is much easier.
Layers are the way to go in dressing for cold weather. Thin layers can easily be wrapped around your waist if you need to take something off. Something on your head is good since we lose a huge amount of heat out of our head but don’t go too thick on a head covering.
If it’s raining, a good raincoat is worth the investment. You’re gonna get wet in the rain but with the right clothing, you will be safe and fairly comfortable.
Dedicate those 20 minutes to being outside, whatever you do, and you’ll start seeing the benefits right away. And even if you don’t, you’ll be healthier and happier for it.
