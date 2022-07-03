In case you haven’t noticed, it’s hot. And yes, I know I’ve written this column several times before. But summertime heat compels me to write it once again.
You know the basics. Hydrate. Sunscreen. Dress for it. Plan for it. Prevent it. Yet, you still have to deal with it. And here’s where I go into confession mode on you. A couple of weeks ago, I headed out to try a new mountain bike trail in Loyston Park on Norris Lake with my buddy Ken. It was hot, but it didn’t seem like it was that hot. And the Loyston trails are all in the forest with almost no direct exposure to the sun.
Of course we took water and of course we took breaks. And it’s not like I’m not acclimatized to the heat. I’m at work, sleeping or outside. Biking, tennis, grandkids and farming makes it such. But on this day, the heat and the humidity got to me.
I struggled to get back to the truck and must have lost five-plus pounds in sweat. What did I do wrong? I picked the afternoon for the ride. I didn’t take enough fluids. I used only water — not sports drinks. And I didn’t
eat properly before the ride.
So, if I can make all those mistakes, I think anybody can. That’s why I’m going to repeat myself. Avoid the hottest part of the day. The temperature is much more tolerable in the mornings and evenings. And if you can’t avoid the hottest part of the day, then take frequent breaks and allow yourself to cool off. That’s important. It’s not enough just to stop what you’re doing for a bit. You need to get in the shade, drink something cool, maybe douse yourself with water.
Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate. If you are dehydrated, you cannot deal as well with the heat. Water alone isn’t enough. The stuff in a sports drink, including the sugar, is essential. Too much water and you can dilute your system enough to cause a whole new set of problems. Wear clothing that is reflective. That means lighter, brighter colors. And clothing that is breathable. Yeah, I know that full pads in a football uniform is hot. That’s why it’s important to allow football players to take off their helmet when they can. And it’s why our athletic trainers are constantly monitoring the heat index.
Acclimatize. Families everywhere have griped about my advice to turn the air conditioner up a couple of notches.
It just doesn’t make sense to go from the inside of a really cool house to the outside in a blistering sun. The adjustment just doesn’t work. Back in my day (here we go again), we didn’t have air conditioners much and cars
were rarely air conditioned.
That means we were always hot. We also didn’t have nearly as much problem dealing with the heat. So there. Take breaks. Find shade. Pace yourself. Be smart. If you do get too hot, you’ve got to find a way to get cool in a hurry. The best way to do that is to get in a body of cool/cold water. We keep tanks at all football practices filled with water and are always ready to dump ice in them. Cold water immersion is the absolutely best way to treat heat-related illness.
And please, please understand the dangers of heat-related problems. They’re dangerous. People die every year.
Last year, in this country alone, the number was about 1,500. Don’t
become a statistic.
