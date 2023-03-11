I see so many mistakes being made in strength training; mistakes that too often end up as injuries. I suppose I should keep my mouth shut. It’s probably good for business.
But I’m not that interested in self-inflicted wounds. I want to prepare athletes for their sport, adults for aging, the something-in-betweens for life itself. And there are always going to be enough injuries to keep me busy.
I want to help people get over surgery, maximize function, and prevent injuries. I want to help people achieve better health and live healthier, happier lives. It’s what I do.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The problem much of the time is the too’s. Too much. Too fast. Too hard. Too heavy. Too long. Too soon.
You run a mile and you think that wasn’t too bad so then you run 5 miles. And then you wonder why everything hurts. Maxing out on a lift just to see how much you can do. Too soon. That sort of thing.
Obviously this doesn’t apply to competitive weightlifters. I’ve worked with my share of those, too. It’s their sport to see how much they can lift. But others need to be smart about what they do, lest they end up as a patient.
I haven’t been a fan of the flat bench press for a long time. I just don’t see the value of it, and I can assure you that it leads to a lot of injuries to the shoulder. Among developing athletes, it’s one of the biggest contributors to shoulder injuries that I’ve seen.
Think about this. You’re in high school. You’ve just gotten serious about strength training. You see one of your friends in the weight room. What’s your first question? Yeah. That’s right. How much can you bench?
It is a mistake to use that as a measure of how strong you are. How many times you can do a power clean is a much better indicator of overall strength.
My longtime workout buddy David Spence and I once decided that we wanted to try this “Knees-to-Elbows” thing we had seen. In doing that one, you hang from a pullup bar and lift your knees up until they touch your elbows. I don’t remember how many we did, but I’m sure we did several sets. Didn’t seem too hard.
I remember it was Friday because I ran into David at the Maryville-Alcoa football game that same night. He complained of severe pain in his abs. I smugly said I was fine.
The next morning, as I tried to get out of bed, I thought my abs were on fire. They wouldn’t work at all. I couldn’t do that little crunch up thing that you do to rise from the bed. Slowly and very carefully, I rolled to my side and then used my hands to push me up. Those abs were no help at all. I learned my lesson.
I once did a workout known as The Murph. In that one, among other things I rowed 4,000 meters and did 100 pullups. My right biceps wasn’t the same for months. Too much.
So, as I watch folks pushing beyond their limits, with others around them shouting encouragement, I have to urge caution. If you’ve prepped for that activity, great. Kobe Bryant used to be the hardest working player in the NBA. When he got to the games, they were easy. His practices were much harder. He pushed himself every day.
He once passed a rookie on the way to breakfast. Kobe was coming from the gym, having already finished a hard workout. On game day.
I really do understand. I get that you want to measure your progress but at what cost? I understand that you want to know how much you can bench press but what does a single rep max do for you?
Instead, I suggest that you look at how strength training makes you feel, how much energy you get from it on a daily basis, and how much easier it is to get through your day. Use those things as the measurement of your program’s success.
And if you’re an athlete, look at how that time in the weight room translates to performance.
