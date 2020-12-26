The vaccine is here. I started to say “finally,” but the truth is it has arrived with incredible speed. Never before in medical history has a vaccine been developed as quickly.
Yes, I took it. As soon as it was available. I have absolutely no problem with taking it. I studied the science behind the vaccine, as much as it was available, and I believe that due diligence was made before distribution was started. We depend on the FDA to make sure that pretty much everything we consume or ingest is safe. This is no different.
Our FDA is a tough bunch. Their approval process is stringent. They have given us reason to trust them for decades. I see no reason to not trust them now.
I suspect parents in the 50’s had similar concerns about the polio vaccine, but the horrors of polio, with kids in iron lungs and others permanently disabled, probably helped allay those fears.
COVID-19 has a different dynamic, impacting a lot of those that are older and those with other health issues, but it also impacts totally healthy people as well. This is not your mother’s flu. Not even close.
But here’s the bad news — it isn’t over yet. Not by a long shot. It will take months to get enough people vaccinated to begin to have an impact and more months until we get things under control. But there is hope now.
Just last week, TSSAA changed the rules for attendance at games. Effective immediately, only the following may attend TSSAA-sanctioned sporting events: Student-athletes who are members of the competing teams, coaches and team personnel (managers, student trainers), game and school administrators, parents or guardians and immediate household members of athletes competing in that game, members of the media, scouts attending the event in a professional capacity, game officials, and athletic trainers.
Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Common sense should prevail.
I applaud TSSAA for these measures. We just finished the high school football season in Tennessee and it was amazing that we were even able to get a season in. I have no idea how many games were cancelled during the regular season because of COVID, but it was a bunch. I do know that there were six first round football playoff games cancelled because of COVID.
That means that six teams that qualified for the playoffs, maybe a dream come true for many of them, were not even able to play. I think that there were four second-round games cancelled.
Of course, you don’t have to look very far back — just last spring — to see entire seasons cancelled. Basketball, softball, baseball, track, boys’ soccer, all cancelled. A couple of local teams that looked to have a chance at state championships were denied that opportunity.
I know that there are a lot of people that are going to be upset by this most recent TSSAA ruling on game attendance. I’m pretty sure grandparents are not in the approved group and I know a lot of die-hard fans that are definitely out. The student section, one of the most fun things about many high school games, will be empty.
That’s hard but think about the kids playing the games. This gives them the best chance of playing their games and finishing the season. And hopefully we won’t have a repeat of the spring of 2020 when whole seasons were terminated.
In the meantime, wear your mask, keep your distance, wash your hands, and go home if you’re sick.
