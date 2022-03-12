I’ve decided that nobody looks out the window on airplanes anymore.
I’ve been on an airplane a couple of times in the last month, but I just realized that everyone keeps their windows shut all the time.
On one of those flights, I was seated by the window, instead of the aisle, which is my usual place, a concession to my bum right knee now healthy because it has been replaced by a new one.
I’ve always liked the window seat because it allowed me to look at the landscape from above. I’ve seen tiny islands in the ocean, the Grand Canyon, New York skyscrapers — all from 20,000 feet.
I watch that little map tracker thing on the back of the seat in front of me, keeping up with where I am in relation to the ground below. That lets me try and figure out what I’m seeing below.
I am fascinated by travel and intrigued by adventure, still a kid who wonders where those people inside that amazing flying machine are going.
I’ve been fortunate to get out and see a lot of the world. I’d like to think it has made me more tolerant, more accepting of a world that can be quite different from my rural roots.
I went bike riding on the Greenbelt with one of my grandsons last weekend, on a beautiful Sunny afternoon. We had done this before, but it was usually my idea. This time it was his idea, and he knew where he wanted to go.
First, all the way to the bubbling spring at the Ft. Craig monument. But he’s there just to see the map that shows the location of Fort Black, which was out near Chilhowee View School and was founded by Joseph N. Black. Maybe a relative, maybe not. He likes that maybe it is.
Then back to the upper end where the trail makes a loop, above Pearson Springs Park. There we can find the tree and plaque placed there to honor my dad, Carl H. Black.
He wanted to know more about my dad. Was he big and strong? Was he smart? What was he
like?
This is my little social chair, more like me than any of the others. When he walks into a room, he wants to get to know everybody there. On this day, he spoke to every single person we encountered.
Because that’s who he is. He played basketball this year and got the “Best Teammate” award. How could we want more than that?
The world is a big, beautiful place. People are generally wonderful if you look for that in them, if you give them the space to be wonderful.
I want my grandchildren to know the world yet not become worldly. I want them to fly in an airplane and wonder about the people down there.
I never want them to stop looking for the good in people, to stop being kind to everyone they meet. If it’s in them, I never want them to stop walking into a room and wanting to know everyone’s story.
And I want them to always be the best teammate.
