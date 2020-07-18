With the recent announcement from Gov. Bill Lee, it looks like we will be playing high school football this fall.
As I write this, it is back in the hands of TSSAA. I’m certain specific guidelines will be coming out soon.
As for specifics, I know very little. I can assume certain things but that doesn’t do much for the situation. We can all wait for the TSSAA guidelines and do what we can from that point on.
But here’s what common sense and what we know about COVID-19 tell us: Stay home if you’re sick, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
We could argue about masks all day, but even the strongest opponent to wearing a mask must admit that there is a chance that they could help.
Inconvenient? Oh yeah. But if it saves one life and that life is one of your family members, is it not worth it?
As for not wanting to breathe what you exhale, surgeons everywhere are laughing at that one. They often spend their entire day in that same kind of mask.
I do know that I’ve learned one thing from wearing a mask all day. I had no idea how much I touched my face, rub my nose, rub my eyes. That mask and the face shield that I wear in patient care have taught me to keep my hands away from my face.
Have you thought about the fact that a lot of sickness, including colds and the flu, are transmitted from a surface through your hands to your mouth? Mama used to insist that we wash our hands before dinner. I hope we’ve learned how right Mama was.
Let’s step back just a bit. When this thing first hit us, we didn’t know what we were dealing with. Medical science had no clue.
We had not dealt with anything like this before. It didn’t behave like anything we had ever seen. All we knew was that it was highly contagious.
I have seen a lot of criticism directed toward those medical experts that tried to make sense of it all only to find out later that they were wrong. Folks, that is science. We do the best we have with what we have and when this thing first hit, we knew nothing.
The fact that medical opinion on how to handle COVID-19 has changed does not mean that brilliant medical minds were misleading the country. It means that they were paying attention, doing the research and learning where they had been mistaken.
That’s not politics. That’s science.
Back to football. I promise you that our coaches, team physicians and athletic trainers will do everything possible to keep everyone safe. Our athletic trainers are working now to come up with our own procedures to accomplish that and will work closely with the coaches to make it happen.
But I will be the first to admit that we cannot guarantee complete safety. Never could. Never will. But we will be doing everything we can.
What we need is for you, the families, friends and neighbors of those young athletes to do everything that you can do.
Again, wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose, isolate yourself if you feel sick, keep your distance. If you stay healthy, it will make it easier for us to keep our athletes healthy.
If we’re going to play football this fall, it will take all of us to stay safe.
