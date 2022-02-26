A local church is doing a sermon series on core values. I saw it on their marquee on the way in to work one morning, and it got me to thinking.
What are my core values? What principles do I follow that make me the person that I am — or want to be?
Core values are the basic elements of how we live our life, how we go about our day. Certainly faith and family are a part of that. Core values clarify who we are — or who we aspire to be. Our core values articulate what we stand for and guide us in making decisions.
One of my core values is that no one will outwork me. It’s been that way most of my life. I have never been the smartest, biggest, strongest, most athletic person in the room. I was never the first chosen. I never won the race.
I was always in the trenches on the football field. People like Gordo Watson and Lonnie Hawkins were the stars. Even Big Mike Bivens, who was down in the trenches with me, was better and better known. Because he deserved to be.
But nobody outworked me. In the weight room. On the practice field. In the classroom.
That’s pretty much still the case. I’m still not the smartest, nor the most educated, but I work hard to make sure I’m the most informed and that is through persistent effort — and late nights.
Another core value for me is to always do the right thing. Regardless of whether someone is looking or not. That’s called integrity. It’s never the wrong time to do the right thing.
I hope that one of my core values is to live a life of service. I believe that serving others, serving our family, our neighbor, our community, is why we are here.
One of my proudest dad moments was when my son was first running for the Maryville City School Board. In a forum at our library, he was asked why he wanted this job. His answer was, “Our family legacy is one of service to others. I’m here to continue that legacy.”
My parents raised me to live a life of service to others and I’m not sure how that lesson was so thoroughly ingrained in me. But they did and it’s made for a very good life.
So, let me flip that around and talk about what that means to today’s athlete. Your child. Your son or daughter.
You may not have the most talent, but the cliché is true — hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work. I’ve watched a lot of kids come into freshman football having never been the starter or the star. Through hard work, three years later they are starting.
If you pay much attention to social media — I don’t but others send stuff to me — you will see story after story of someone doing the right thing on the playing field. A softball player hurts her knee running the bases and the opposing team carries her around the bases since her teammates can’t help her.
The golfer who makes a mistake on their scorecard, discovers it, and admits it. The tennis player that overrules their opponent and calls their own ball out. Doing the right thing.
And being part of a team, devoting yourself to a team, ignoring your personal goals for the good of the team — that represents a commitment to service, a commitment to putting others before yourself.
So, what about you? What are your core values?
