I really don’t expect anyone to remember this, but every year, I declare that I will not be making any New Year’s resolutions. In thinking about it, it seems rather arrogant of me. It might imply that I don’t think that I need to change anything. That I’m somehow in no need of improvement.
Well, nothing could be further from the truth. I’m still a work in progress, and I have lots of room for improvement.
I’ve seen a lot of people make declarations of better fitness, of better lifestyle. Our gyms are busy in January and February because of those resolutions. And then they’re empty but for the regulars for the rest of the year.
My philosophy has always been that we should not set those arbitrary goals to begin on January 1, that we should make those positive changes in our lives all year long.
But this year, I’m making resolutions. Nothing really has changed — I still want to make needed changes when I recognize them. Still, things are different this year.
2021 has been a different creature. COVID issues. A world that seems more hectic lately. Everyone seems busier.
Last year was a different year for me. For the first time in 39 years, you didn’t see me on the sidelines of football games. I’m still working — I’m full time in the clinic — but folks think I’m retired.
I’m not. Let me repeat: I’m not retired. Oh, I will one day. Not soon, though.
I’ve filled those free hours with more time with my grandkids and wife. I took on a new job with our state physical therapy association. I really haven’t slowed down, just changed direction.
But this year, as 2021 closes down and I find myself examining my self and my life, I recognize that some changes need to be made.
I need to lose weight. I’ve weighed 185 most of my adult life. I now find myself at 200. I can feel it, especially on the bicycle. My clothes don’t fit as well.
I know that’s not much but just that little amount has changed my lifestyle. I move slower. I move more stiffly.
I need to ride my bike more. That may come as a surprise to many, especially my wife. But those friends that I ride regularly with know that I’ve been absent a lot. I’ve let too many things become excuses not to ride.
I need to exercise more. Yes, I know that I’m whining now. But if I’m going to be healthier as I approach my eighth decade, I need to make some changes. I need to do more stretching, more core week. I need to find a yoga class to do on a regular basis. The Double A’s, Amanda Myers and Amanda Hatcher, can take care of that — I just need to commit to it.
I need to do better with my blood pressure. I eat OK but I can eat better. I’ve cut out salt, for the most part — although I still need a pinch on my scrambled eggs — but I can do better. I need to cut down on carbs. My carb intake is lower than it used to be but still not low enough.
I need to watch less TV and read more good books. My Kindle is full of really good, unread books. I need to spend less time on Instagram and Tik Tok.
So, there you have it. My resolutions for 2022. Can I keep them? Don’t bet against me. But how about you? What changes do you need to make for 2022? And — the bigger question — can you stick with them?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.