What does it mean to be “coachable?”
I wrote a column recently about some of the components it takes to be a good teammate. Having someone on your team that is always positive, always encouraging can have a huge impact on the team’s performance, regardless of whether they play or not.
I often challenge athletes to be a good teammate. How you define that is up to you, but I ask that you look around and decide who it is around you that fits that definition, then set out to become that person yourself. Manifest in yourself those qualities that you most admire in others.
That’s not being untrue to yourself — we each have strengths and weaknesses —but it’s part of being the best you that you can be.
But what about the coaches? What kind of players do they want to have on their team?
We had a quarterback several years ago who was never the rah-rah guy. He was almost quiet. But here’s the thing that I heard several coaches comment about him: You didn’t have to coach him much because if he ever made a mistake, he knew it and immediately corrected it himself.
I think he threw one interception his senior year. If he did make a mistake — and he made mistakes sometimes because he wasn’t Superman — he didn’t get mad. He didn’t hang his head. He didn’t look for someone to blame.
He fixed it. That’s coachable.
He came to work every day. He never took off a day of practice. You always knew that you were going to get his best effort.
He also played basketball and was good at that too, for a lot of the same reasons. I have no doubt that if he had played baseball or tennis or golf, he would have been good at those.
Some might say he wasn’t a highly skilled athlete. I disagree. He maybe wasn’t the fastest. His throws may not have been the tightest spiral, but they found their mark. Maybe he wasn’t going to run over somebody.
But, oh my, he got the job done. He was a joy to watch.
Athleticism is more than just how you move or throw or run. Athleticism can be the physical application of what you repeatedly practice. If a lineman is taught to take their first steps this way or that and then does that every time, they are skilled. They are athletic.
We had an offensive lineman several years ago that had the quickest first two steps of anyone I had ever seen in high school football. He had a big body and because of his athleticism and skill, he was good, really good.
You might look at him and say, ‘Well, yeah, he’s good because he’s so big.’ Nope. He was good because he was good. We had a really tall basketball player from here years ago who heard too many times “If I was as tall as you, I would be good too.” Well, no you wouldn’t.
This kid worked hard, came prepared every single day and was skilled. He was good because he was good.
He didn’t get that drop step to the basket by being athletic. He did it because he listened to his coaches and worked on it.
He was coachable. And if you get enough of those on your team, you’re going to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.