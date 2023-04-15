I listened to a really interesting video this week. This fellow’s name is Alex Hormozi. I’ve never met him. I don’t know him. But I did like what he had to say.
Mr. Hormozi is an author and investor. On this video, he talked about what it meant to be successful. His approach was somewhat unique. He said that one of the problems with our approach to success is that we are applying finite rules to an infinite game.
What that means to me is that we define success as the achievement of specific goals. As in, if we reach a certain income level, drive a certain car and have two-and-a-half good kids then we are successful. Those are finite things.
He says that success is more. Success is a process, a path, rather than a destination. That makes sense to me.
From Mr. Hormozi: “If you are trying to get in shape. The point is to stay in shape for the rest of your life.”
Good health and good fitness go hand in hand and both are both a part of a journey to a good life. It’s part of the problem with New Year’s resolutions. You might tell yourself that you’re going to spend the first three months of the year to get in shape.
But at the end of that three months, you really don’t notice much of a change, so you give up. Same thing about losing weight. You eat better, exercise regularly, and do all the right things but don’t seem to get the pounds off.
Same thing. Without an immediate reward (weight loss), you haven’t reached that finite goal. The obvious point is to work toward an infinite goal — weight management, a healthy weight and a healthy body image.
Hormozi said “You don’t win at marriage. The point is to stay married.” I have been quoted by young friends (one local pastor will remember these words) as telling them upon their pending marriage that it is never 50/50.
It’s not. And you may think it’s 20/80 all the time. Let’s say you’re right about that — but why did you get married in the first place? To get the house with the picket fence and those two-and-a-half kids? Nope. Decide that you aren’t looking for 50/50 and you’ll find staying married is a lot easier.
“You don’t win at business. The point is to stay in business.” Another quote from Alex Hormozi. You might think that getting to a certain income level, so much in sales, multiple offices — that all that means success. Those things may be good barometers of your progress in business, but sustainability should be the goal. Work toward that, toward that infinite goal, and you will find success.
I really like this one: “With the game of life, the point of the game is to keep playing.” That’s why you need to get an annual physical from a primary care physician that knows your name when you run into them at the grocery store (something else I’ve said a bunch of times).
The idea is to be as healthy as you can possibly be up until the point you no longer exist. I don’t want to be a burden to my children. That makes it easier to get up at 5 a.m. for a workout or to push away those extra portions. The infinite goal is to enjoy all of your life.
It’s easy to apply this approach to sports participation. If you look only toward a championship as the finite goal, pretty good chance you’re going to be disappointed. But if you look at the many lessons to be learned from sports and then apply the lessons learned to life, then you’re looking at an infinite goal and you will be successful.
So, my advice for you today is to re-evaluate your goals. Look at why you are doing what you are doing. Are you living to reach finite goals or are you aiming much, much higher to join the journey to a truly good life?
Which will it be?
