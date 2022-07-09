Did you ever buy a car and then suddenly notice how many of the same vehicle you see on the road?
I have a grandson rather obsessed with Tesla cars. He can spot them from a mile away. He’s even gotten me looking for them.
I was out for a bike ride on July 4 and I must have seen a hundred bikes either on the road or on the back of vehicles. Admittedly, I notice them more, like noticing how many grey Tacoma trucks are out there.
But still, it was quite exciting to see all those folks out there.
I started that day on the tennis court at Sandy Springs Park, and at 8:30 a.m., it was also heartening to see how many people were walking on the Greenbelt. I really didn’t expect that at all. The parking lot at the tennis courts was almost full and most of those folks were on the Greenbelt.
Maybe there is hope for us yet.
Let me restate some of the points that I’ve tried to make over the past year.
The best exercise is the exercise you will do. You could have the best of intentions, have the advice of a good personal trainer, have gotten medical clearance and a definite plan … but if you don’t do it, it is totally worthless.
And exercise might not be your thing, but if you start out by just walking around the block, well, that’s A-OK. You are moving! And that’s what matters most.
Sure, you might need some other components to your exercise regimen. Stretching regularly can prevent injuries. Weight training can help with bone density (and osteoporosis).
Things like yoga and Tai Chi can help your balance so you aren’t as likely to fall.
But if you just walk, and do it consistently, your health will be so much better. You don’t have to feel guilty about not doing everything on the list — just moving will help you feel better, live longer and be healthier.
Last week, I talked about dealing with the heat. It’s a column I’ve written several times. Well, on that same July 4, I made a few basic mistakes. I didn’t hydrate properly. I was out in the heat of the day without sufficient breaks. And I paid the price that evening.
If you’re smart, if you hydrate, if you plan ahead, you can exercise in this weather. Sure, it’s probably better to exercise early or late, but you can still exercise. My mistake was that I started early and finished in the middle of the afternoon: roughly six hours of physical activity outside.
Live and learn (hopefully).
Another bit of advice: If it’s fun, you’re much more likely to do it. I’ve talked about the pickleball players here before. Drop by John Sevier courts one day and you’ll hear folks just having fun. But at the same time, they’re moving. You gotta like it.
There are still those folks out there that run 10-20 miles and enjoy it (that was never me) or bike 80 miles (that one was me) and that’s OK too. Whatever it takes to get you out there.
I hear a couple of comments on a regular basis.
“It’s hard getting old.”
Yeah, tell me about it. But it’s better than the alternative.
“If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.”
OK. Folks of all ages, start now taking better care of yourself so that you can enjoy those golden years. Eat better. Take care of medical needs sooner rather than later. Don’t smoke. And move!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.