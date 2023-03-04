I speak often to student groups. Most of the time it is to physical therapy students. Maybe they’re just getting started in physical therapy school. More often than not, they are on the cusp of that doctorate degree and about to go out into the real world.
Usually, I talk about professionalism and clinical skills. I offer advice on what it takes to chase your dreams. I talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly; the good being what we get to do with patients every day, the bad being the paperwork and the ugly being healthcare economics.
I will discuss advocating for one’s profession. I have found in my many years in this profession that we must speak up for ourselves with vast and sundry agencies, but most importantly with the state legislature. There is a saying in the capitol that you are either at the table or somebody is eating your lunch. What that means is that you are either an advocate for issues that are important to you or someone else is taking advantage of you.
That has certainly proven true for me. In 2006, I was president of our state organization when I got a call that another group was attempting to change what it means to be a physical therapist — basically how we performed what we do. When I got to Nashville, I discovered that few there even knew what a physical therapist was.
A group of us set about to change that. After numerous trips to our state’s capitol and developing relationships with legislators far and wide, I can tell you now that they know who we are and what we do.
I’m not sure how my parents instilled in me a sense that I was here to make a difference in the world. Coming from humble beginnings, I’m sure no one put much stock in me making much of myself. But long before it was a slogan, I was determined to be the best that I could be.
Maybe it is an ongoing Imposter Syndrome that keeps me digging, keeps me working to get better. Maybe there is some innate drive that takes me to places beyond my wildest dreams growing up.
One of the things I like to do as an introduction to those talks that I give to to students is to ask, “Who in the room wants to be mediocre?” No one raises their hands.
Of course we don’t want to be mediocre. Oh, I’ve seen some students that were satisfied with just getting by in the classroom. That may be more culture than absence of ambition.
But those physical therapy students, of course they want to be good at what we do. It’s the path to get there that they might not understand completely.
Same things for athletics. Maybe some go out just to be a part of a team, but I bet that most of them, once they get there, don’t want to “just” be on the team. They want to play. They want to become the best version of themselves.
Thank goodness we have coaches that help us get there. But the journey isn’t just being coached. You’ve got to put in the time, and sometimes that means sacrifices.
Sports today isn’t a part-time thing. It used to be that you could show up for preseason and be pretty much ready to go. Often you play the sport of your choice year round. You at least must train year round. Weight training. Good nutrition. Getting enough sleep.
And here’s one more little tidbit to make that journey easier: Take care of the little things. Don’t get behind in your schoolwork, lest you have to give up something else. Practice discipline. And patience. And don’t be mediocre because, well, who wants that?
